2024 MCBHS | Stories Told in Three Dimensions

Tony “T.R.” Chytka began crafting sculptures for rodeo awards, and awarded his first trophy sculpture in 1979.

“I’m getting a little better at it. After 40 years, you kind of figure things out,” he says.

Growing up in Yankton, South Dakota, he decided that his pursuit of western art was best done further west. He took a rodeo scholarship and majored in art at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

Western art came naturally to him. “It’s kind of what I was always involved with. It’s about all I knew, and I don’t know much. I try to put some truth into it if I can. I tell people I just record my lifetime three-dimensionally. I always like the action.”

The first sculptures he made were ceramic clay pieces, fired in a kiln. However, casting metal pieces soon drew his attention, and he spent time in the foundries – a workshop or factory for casting metal – that were cropping up in Loveland, Colorado.

He was passionate about learning the process of mold making and doing as much of it as he could himself. Chytka continued learning in Arizona and Bozeman and started his own foundry in 1984. “I’ve been doing my own casting ever since.”

“I was always interested in this process because it’s unique, and I always kind of thought that there was just as much artwork in the casting as in the model.”

It’s a long and complicated process for Chytka to create his own molds. “I’ve casted everything I’ve ever done here, the big ones and the small ones. It’s not for everybody because there’s so many steps. If you’re not welding, you’re grinding. It takes a lot of shop equipment. It takes away from your creativity time.”

“You’re pouring at about 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit. The mold is at 1,500 degrees. You’re pouring into the hole that you designed for it. The trick is, you have to get it to all the different parts of the piece – brims of hats and hands and feet and all that to get everything to turn out. It takes a little designing and a new piece always has new problems,” he says.

The initial clay model is transferred to a wax pattern and then cast in bronze. The highlight for him is the final step of the process, in which the shell is knocked off and the sculpture below is finally revealed.

Chytka began producing bronzes for The World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale for the first time in 2023. Each year, he will create three-of-a-kind bronzes for the event. The sculpture is based off of the previous year’s winning ride, so this year will feature Zeke Thurston’s 91-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell.

One bronze will be auctioned off, one will be gifted to the Board of Governors, and the third will go to the previous year’s champion (on whom the sculpture is based). The current year’s champion will receive his own personalized bronze the following year.

Chytka, who had a career as a bull rider after college, has a humorous memory about the then chute-run Miles City Bucking Horse Sale: “It was the only place I ever got on a yak.” He didn’t share what his score was.

Chytka’s list of accolades is long. His sculptures are featured in downtown Belle Fourche, at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, and in a roundabout in Lehi, Utah. Most recently he completed a half life-sized sculpture of Little Yellow Jacket that rests outside the rodeo arena in Mandan, North Dakota. He continues to create prestigious awards for the NFR Banquet, such as the Coors Man in the Can, Rodeo Announcer of the Year, Clem McSpadden Award, Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award, and all Remuda awards.

He looks forward to creating unique pieces for The World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale for years to come.