Stout Charolais 43rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 65 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $3,578

Jerry and Annie Stout and family held their 43rd Annual Charolais production sale on Feb. 15, 2022, in Philip, SD. There was a nice cross section of bulls that will offer excellent growth and profitable cross bred calves, plus a nice selection that will be suitable for use in heifers with minimal calving difficulty. The bulls were in their everyday clothes, and sold well to the crowd on hand for the sale.

Top selling bull was lot 16, SCR Mr. Legendary 165, 2/14/21 polled son of HC Lengendary 5013P x Oakdale Duke 9063P to Robert Tolton, Midland, SD for $7,250.

Lot 44, SCR King Legend 1172, 2/28/21 son of HC Legendary 5013P x WCR Sir Design 913P to Todd O’Connor, Philip, SD for $6,000.

Lot 12, SCR Mr. Sir Legendary 152, 2/11/21 son of HC Legendary 5013P x EC Rally 7070P to Matt Reedy, Philip, SD for $6,000.

Lot 53, SCR Legendary 1192, 3/3/21 son of HC Legendary 5013P x WCR Sir Kingsbury 3301P to Todd O’Connor, Philip, SD for $5,750.

