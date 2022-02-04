 Strand Sim – Angus Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
Strand Sim – Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2022

Location: Strand Ranch Platte, South South Dakota

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:

51 Sim – Angus Bulls – $4,211

Great day at Strand Sim-Angus nice crowd of new and repeat buyers on the seats.

Lot 2 at $7,000 sold to Matt Niemann, Newcastle, Nebraska.

Lot at $7,000 sold to Jay Lee Madrid, Nebraska.

Lot 42 at $6,750 sold to Daren Schmidt, Marietta, Minnesota.

Lot 51 at $6,250 sold to Kent Barta, Niobrara, Nebraska.

Lot 53 at $6,250 sold to Marc Meyer, Holstein, Iowa.

Andrew, Logan and Tim Olson

 

