Strand Sim – Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2022
Location: Strand Ranch Platte, South South Dakota
Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff
Averages:
51 Sim – Angus Bulls – $4,211
Great day at Strand Sim-Angus nice crowd of new and repeat buyers on the seats.
Lot 2 at $7,000 sold to Matt Niemann, Newcastle, Nebraska.
Lot at $7,000 sold to Jay Lee Madrid, Nebraska.
Lot 42 at $6,750 sold to Daren Schmidt, Marietta, Minnesota.
Lot 51 at $6,250 sold to Kent Barta, Niobrara, Nebraska.
Lot 53 at $6,250 sold to Marc Meyer, Holstein, Iowa.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
News