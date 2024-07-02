Strangles, ranch rodeo and bronc ride entries, youth rodeos, ranch sorting, barrels, Bible camp

The 4th of July was a bittersweet family gathering for my family. My brother, who passed in March, was laid to rest on the 5th, at National Cemetery. His family, from Texas and Colorado, were here for the 4th and, of course, the 5th. Don’t take for granted that there will always be one more gathering with everyone there. We celebrated his life and enjoyed being together. He’d have liked that.

Just a heads up for folks in the Black Hills region of S.D. There’s been a case of strangles (distemper) confirmed in a horse that was at an event at the fairgrounds in Hermosa, S.D. in June. I haven’t heard that any other horses have contracted the nasty stuff, but it’s sure easily transmitted if one isn’t cautious. The grounds there are doing everything they can to make sure that it’s clear for future events. Strangles isn’t generally fatal, though it’s hard on old or otherwise compromised horses. But, it has a long recovery and is likely to go through every horse on a place before it’s over. Prevention is the key, so don’t ever water your horses in a public water trough or tub. Don’t borrow buckets, bridles, or other tack. Make sure your horse doesn’t make nose to nose contact with other horses, as it’s spread through discharge from the nose and mouth.

July 19-20 are the dates for the Murdo Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride, Murdo, S.D.. The bronc riding, mini broncs and mutton busting will be on the 19th, with a calcutta at 7:30, then the event. The Ranch Rodeo is the 20th, with a calcutta at 4:30 p.m. followed by the event. The ranch rodeo is taking 15 four person teams. You can enter the events with Sharon Connot at 605-516-0090 or Levi Newsom at 605-530-3115. Entries are open July 12-17.

The Tim Malm Jr. Rodeo will be July 13 at Albin, Wyo. Entries will open at 9 a.m., with the rodeo to start at 11. There are three divisions: 8 and under, 9-12, 13-18, and will have all timed events. Details can be found on the Tim Malm Jr. Rodeo Facebook page or by callling Tabatha at 308-250-0385.

The entry deadline for the Sagebrush Scramble Ranch Rodeo at Upton, Wyo., has been extended to July 15. It’s $400/team, ages 17 and up. The event is July 19. To enter, contact Sara at 307-290-2336 or Toni at 307-951-1885.

The Historic Saddle Club at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be holding Ranch Sortings on July 20-21 and Sept. 1-2, all enter at 9 a.m., event at 10. To pre-enter or for further information, contact Dani at 970-371-4799.

Foothills Playdays at the Jeraud Co. Fairgrounds, Wessington Springs, S.D., has set the dates. They are July 22, Aug. 1, and Aug. 8. Entries open at 3:30, with the peewee events starting at 4:30. Divisions are peewee, Jr., youth and open. For more info, contact Kaycee Colema at 605-770-1857.

Entries are due July 22 for the Dawes County Youth Rodeo at Crawford, Neb., on July 29. Entry forms can be found on the Facebook page or call Charles at 308-430-4298 or Brooke at 308-430-3163.

The Twisted Sisters Money Run Barrel Race has a new location! It will be at the Southern Campbell Co. Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo, on Aug. 3. Pre-entries must be postmarked by July 22, and online entries will close on July 24. Entry details and forms can be found at http://www.adonranchproductions.com , or you can call 307-299-3771. There’s $2000 added to the open 4D, $200 added to youth 3D, plus 2D futurity sidepot, 3D Sr. sidepot and 3D open pole bending.

The AQHA Executive Committee Meet and Greet In The Black Hills will be Tuesday, July 23, at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. If you plan to attend, please RSVP Tif Robertson at events@tnteventmanagement.biz .

New Salem Saddle Club’s next meeting will be July 25, 6:30 p.m., and will be a work night in preparation for the youth and NDRA rodeos, New Salem, N.D.

You’d probably better get your youngsters signed up soon for the Rodeo Bible Camp at Kadoka, S.D., on July 29-Aug. 1. For info or signup, go to http://www.badlandsrodeobiblecamp.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for dry weather for those who need it, rain for the rest of us, our nation, and special prayer for the Stadheim family. May God Bless America.