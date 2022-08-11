Strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry is Focus of Farmers Union State Fair Forum
Working to hold meat packers and food processors accountable and transparent is a focus of Farmers Union grassroots policy. During Farmers Union Day at the State Fair, the state’s largest agriculture organization will host a panel discussion focused on strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry.
Date: September 3, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Freedom Stage at the South Dakota State Fair
The panel will feature:
* Doug Sombke, President, South Dakota Farmers Union
* Megan R. Kingsbury, Kingsbury & Associates, CEO and President of Western Legacy Development Corporation, a proposed beef and bison packing plant in Rapid City
* Dale Bednarek, Farmers Union Industries
* James Halverson, Executive Director South Dakota Stockgrowers
The panel discussion will begin at 1 p.m. on the Freedom Stage and is open to all. A question and answer session will follow.
–South Dakota Farmers Union
Strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry is Focus of Farmers Union State Fair Forum
Working to hold meat packers and food processors accountable and transparent is a focus of Farmers Union grassroots policy. During Farmers Union Day at the State Fair, the state’s largest agriculture organization will host a…
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User