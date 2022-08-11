Strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry is Focus of Farmers Union State Fair Forum

Working to hold meat packers and food processors accountable and transparent is a focus of Farmers Union grassroots policy. During Farmers Union Day at the State Fair, the state’s largest agriculture organization will host a panel discussion focused on strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry.

Date: September 3, 2022

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Freedom Stage at the South Dakota State Fair

The panel will feature:

* Doug Sombke, President, South Dakota Farmers Union

* Megan R. Kingsbury, Kingsbury & Associates, CEO and President of Western Legacy Development Corporation, a proposed beef and bison packing plant in Rapid City

* Dale Bednarek, Farmers Union Industries

* James Halverson, Executive Director South Dakota Stockgrowers

The panel discussion will begin at 1 p.m. on the Freedom Stage and is open to all. A question and answer session will follow.

–South Dakota Farmers Union