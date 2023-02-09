Stroh Herefords 33rd Annual “Ranch Ready” Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Name of Sale: Stroh Herefords 33rd Annual “Ranch Ready” Production Sale
Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2023
Location: Sale at the ranch near Killdeer, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages
36 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $4,250
18 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $2,050
20 F1 Baldy Open Yearling Heifers avg. $1,175
Bitter cold day for the Stroh Family as they held their 33rd Annual “Ranch-Ready” Hereford Bull Sale. Mike & Dawn along with sons Matt and Lucas presented a very nice set of cattle that had not been overly pushed at the feed bunk and were slowly developed for soundness and longevity. These bulls are Ranch-Ready and will not have to be put on a diet in order to go to work breeding cows.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 108, SHR Grand Slam 108, 3/31/21 son of BR 69D Grand Slam 118G sold to Kieson Ranch, Watford City, ND for $7,250.
Lot 102, SHR Baseline 1021, 2/28/21 son of BR 69D Grand Slam 118G to Larry Sorenson, Watford City, ND for $6,750.
Lot 139, SHR Hometown Boy 139, 4/10/21 son of H5 10Y Hometown 6194 to Marc Fridley, Taylor, ND for $6,750.
Lot 171, SHR L1 Domino Shep 171, 4/15/21 son of CL1 Domino 432B sold to Kienson Ranch, Watford City, ND for $6,750.
Lot 178, SHR Ironsight 178, 4/15/21 son of SR Scope 117E to Springhill Ranch, Wibaux, MT for $6,500.