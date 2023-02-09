 Stroh Herefords 33rd Annual “Ranch Ready” Production Sale | TSLN.com
Stroh Herefords 33rd Annual “Ranch Ready” Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Name of Sale: Stroh Herefords 33rd Annual “Ranch Ready” Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2023

Location: Sale at the ranch near Killdeer, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages
36 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $4,250
18 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $2,050
20 F1 Baldy Open Yearling Heifers avg. $1,175


Bitter cold day for the Stroh Family as they held their 33rd Annual “Ranch-Ready” Hereford Bull Sale. Mike & Dawn along with sons Matt and Lucas presented a very nice set of cattle that had not been overly pushed at the feed bunk and were slowly developed for soundness and longevity. These bulls are Ranch-Ready and will not have to be put on a diet in order to go to work breeding cows. 

Top selling bulls:
Lot 108, SHR Grand Slam 108, 3/31/21 son of BR 69D Grand Slam 118G sold to Kieson Ranch, Watford City, ND for $7,250.

Lot 102, SHR Baseline 1021, 2/28/21 son of BR 69D Grand Slam 118G to Larry Sorenson, Watford City, ND for $6,750. 

Lot 139, SHR Hometown Boy 139, 4/10/21 son of H5 10Y Hometown 6194 to Marc Fridley, Taylor, ND for $6,750. 

Lot 171, SHR L1 Domino Shep 171, 4/15/21 son of CL1 Domino 432B sold to Kienson Ranch, Watford City, ND for $6,750.

Lot 178, SHR Ironsight 178, 4/15/21 son of SR Scope 117E to Springhill Ranch, Wibaux, MT for $6,500.

Matt Stroh welcoming the crowd to the Stroh Hereford sale.
Matt Stroh welcoming the crowd to the Stroh Hereford sale.
Larry Sorenson, Watford City, ND got some Stroh Hereford bulls.
Larry Sorenson, Watford City, ND got some Stroh Hereford bulls.
There was a near full house crowd that braved the cold to attend the Stroh Hereford sale
