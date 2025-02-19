Stroh Herefords 35th Annual Ranch-Ready Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 6, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch, Killdeer, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

46 Coming 2 year old Herefords Bulls avg. $6,777

18 Baldy open heifers avg. $2,250

29 Commercial bred Hereford heifers avg. $3,672

It was a bright, sunny, but cold day for the 35th Annual Stroh Hereford Ranch-Ready Production sale. Ranch Ready bulls are what this outfit prides themselves in. Bulls that are in great working condition, but not over fed to ensure longevity and soundness.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 326: MLS-Northern Plains 326, Apr. 2023 son of XTC 83G Super Rib 1J. Sold to Simenson Land & Cattle, Garrison, ND for $13,000.



Lot 333: SHR King L1 Domino 333K, Apr. 2023 son of CL 1 Domino 079H. Sold to Behm Hereford, Burlington, ND for $11,500.



Lot 311: SHR Hometown Boy 311K, Apr. 2023 son of H5 Hometown 6194. Sold to Lance Kaufman, Gladstone, ND for $11,000.



Lot 317: SHR XTC 317L, Apr. 2023 son of ZTC 83G Super Rib 1J. Sold to Marty Neugabauer, Dimock, SD for $11,000.



Lot 312: SHR L1 Domino 312, Apr. 2023 son of CL 1 Domino 079H. Sold to Bromley Ranch LLC, Drake, ND for $10,500.



Lot 3104: SHR 079H Magnum 3104L, Apr. 2023 son of CL 1 Domino 079H. Sold to Kieson Ranch, Watford City, ND for $10,000.

Mike and Matt Stroh talk bulls with perspective buyers at the 35th Annual Stroh Hereford Ranch Ready Production Sale. talkin-bull

The barn was a great respite to look at the Stroh Hereford bulls out of the bitter wind. looking-at-bulls-