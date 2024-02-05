Stroh Herefords Sale Report

02/01/2024

Location: at the ranch, Killdeer, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

41 Two Year Old Hereford bulls avg. $5,238

5 Registered Hereford bred heifers avg. $2,660

19 F1 Baldy Bred Heifers avg. $1,747



What a difference a year makes. Last year at the Stroh Hereford sale, they were fighting ice. This year with the pleasant weather the past week or so it has been mud. Either way, the Stroh cattle are developed and bred to withstand all that mother nature can throw out.



The bulls were not pushed and in great rancher condition. As Matt Stroh stated in his opening statements “These bulls are not butcher shop ready, but ready to travel the country and cover your cows.” Also, Stroh bulls are backed by a 75 year family tradition of Hereford cattle.



Top selling bull was lot 2120, SHR L1 Domino 2120, Apr. 25, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 079H x CL 1 Domino 3146A to Behm Brothers, Burlington, ND for $11,500.



Lot 2158, SHR L1 Domino Willow 2158K, Apr. 30, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 3146A x UU Sensation 5253 to Kaufman Ranch, Gladstone, ND for $9,500.



Lot 214, SHR L 1 Domino F 214K, Apr. 6, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 878F x H5 10Y Hometown 6194 to Thompson Ranch, Sturgis, SD at $8,250.



Lot 228, MLS L1 Domino 228K, Apr. 9, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 3145A x CL 1 Domino 432B to Spring Hill Ranch, Wibaux, MT, for $7,750.



Lot 235, SHR L1 Domino 235K, Apr. 11, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 878F x CL 1 Domino 432B to Thompson Ranch, Sturgis, SD for $7,750.



Lot 2102, SHR L1 Domino SHEP 2102, Apr. 22, 2022 son of CL 1 Domino 432B x H5 10Y Hometown 6194 to Spring Hill Ranch, Wibaux, MT for $7,750.

Matt Stroh visiting with Tate Traeger at the Stroh Hereford sale.

Chad Follmer and family visiting with Mike Stroh in the bull pen.