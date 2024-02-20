Strommen Ranch Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/17/2024

Location: At the ranch, Solen, ND

Auctioneer: Kyle Schobe

Averages

86 Yearling Bulls …………………………………………………………….. $9,380

14 Two-Year-Old Bulls ……………………………………………………… $7,821



The high-selling bull was Lot 18, S R Silverado 3702 (AAA#: 20854047), a yearling son of S R Silverado 083 that sold to Steppler Ranch of Culbertson, MT and Frederickson Ranch of Spearfish, SD, for $25,000.



Lot 11, S R Silverado 3738 (AAA#: 20842682), a yearling son of S R Silverado 083, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $16,000.



Lot 1, S R Stellar 342 (AAA#: 20845407), a yearling son of Sitz Stellar 726D, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $15,000.



Lot 12, S R Silverado 3716 (AAA#: 2085404), a yearling son of S R Silverado 083, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $14,500.

Lot 13, S R Silverado 3738 (AAA#: 20854060), a yearling son of S R Silverado 083, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $14,500.

Lot 14, S R Silverado 3719, (AAA#: 20854050), a yearling son of S R Silverado 083, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $14,000.

Lot 24, S R Stellar 312, (AAA#: 20845408), a yearling son of Sitz Stellar 726D, sold to a commercial buyer from South Dakota for $14,000.

Lot 64, S R Torque 382, (AAA#: 20842689), a yearling son of Bruin Torque 5261, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $13,500.

Lot 21, S R Stellar 302, (AAA#: 20845401), a yearling son of Sitz Stellar 726D, sold to a commercial buyer from North Dakota for $13,500.