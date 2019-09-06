Stronger together – women in ag conference Oct. 5 at Scottsbluff

Female agriculture landowners, farmers and ranchers, and industry professionals looking to connect with other women in agriculture, are encouraged to register for Stronger Together, a Women in Agriculture conference scheduled for Oct. 5 in Scottsbluff.

The conference will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Community College Harms Center, 2620 College Park.

Leading family farm business consultant Jolene Brown will have participants laughing and commiserating with friends and neighbors as they discover that juggling farm or ranch life with a smile can save their sanity—and their marriage. Jolene will also share 10 ideas to relieve stress and bring renewal to farms and ranches and family life. Most of all, you’ll leave with big smiles on your faces and mighty glad that your roots run deep. It’s time to celebrate!

Visit https://wia.unl.edu/stronger to register and view a message from Jolene. Registration is limited; the $25 per person fee includes conference materials and lunch.

Stronger Together is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. It is supported by Farm Credit Services of America and Western Nebraska Community College.

–UNL Extension