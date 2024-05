Stuber Herefords 56th Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 20, 2024





Location: Sale at the ranch Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

97 Bulls average $5,088

54 Registered Open Heifers average $3,345

24 Open F1 Baldy Heifers average $2,400

106 Commercial Open Hereford Heifers average $2,019





TOP SELLING BULLS:



Lot 2, SR Lyric 23L, Feb. 27, 2023, son of CL1 Domino 0186H x PDHR 15E Standard Lad 24H to Churchill Cattle Co., Manhattan, MT and Loehr Herefords, Peoria, IL for $27,500.



Lot 96, SR Marvel 963L ET, Apr. 2, 2023 son of CL 1 Domino 993G 1ET x Churchill Sensation 028X to Baker Farms Streator, IL for $18,000.



Lot 177, SR Venture 1772K, Aug. 18, 2022 son of WHR 290E B901 Beefmaker 250G x C Stockman 2059 to Engelhaupt Herefords, Butte, NE for $12,000.



Lot 44, SR M&M Venture 443L ET, Mar. 23, 2023 son of WHR 290E B901 Beefmaker 250G x HH Advance 5044C to Byan Wolf, Fredonia, ND for $11,000.



TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 3042, SR Venita 3042L ET, Mar. 24, 2023 daughter of WHR 290E B901 Beefmaker 250G x Churchill Sensation 128X to Roger Jennings, Palmyra, IL for 10,000.



SR Lyric 23L was the top selling bull at the 56th Annual Stuber Herefords Sale. SRSTuber-lot_2



SR Lyric 23L was the top selling bull at the 56th Annual Stuber Herefords Sale.



Lot 96, SR Marvel 963L ET sold for $18,000 at the Stuber Herefords sale SRStuberLot_96