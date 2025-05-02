Stuber Ranch 57th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean



Date of Sale: April 19, 2025



Location: At the ranch, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins





Averages:

77 yearling Hereford bulls: $6,185

9 eighteen month old Hereford bulls: $6,805

44 registered yearling Hereford replacement heifers: $5,477

2 fall registered Hereford replacement heifers: $4,125

75 Commercial Hereford replacement heifers: $2,775



The Hereford genetics that the Stuber Family have worked so hard to produce, showed up today at their 57th annual bull sale. The length, depth and hip these bulls have just shows the dedication the Stuber’s have had in the Hereford industry. With a great set of bulls and the big crowd they had it was a fantastic bull sale. Congratulations Stuber family.

Highlights:



18 month Hereford bulls:



Lot 165 sold for $9,500 to Dan Rorvig, Mcville, ND; SR Venture 1653L; 8/26/23; Reg: 44523490; Sire: WHR 290E B901 Beefmaker 250GET; Dam: SR Manella 9028G



Lot 174 sold for $9,000 to Friedt Herefords, Mott, ND; SR Cosmo 1743L; 9/22/23; Reg: 44523542; Sire: SR Steller 201J; Dam: SR Solena 0105H



Yearling Hereford bulls:



Lot 75 sold for $26,000 to Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshkosh, NE; SR Domination 754M; 2/24/24; Reg: 44567793; Sire: SR Domination 1172K ET; Dam: SR Stella 2010K



Lot 44 sold for $25,000 to Doyle Hereford Ranch, Wolfe City, TX; SR M8M Dominate 444M ET; 3/23/24; Reg: 44567830; Sire: SR Dominate 308F ET; Dam: Churchill Lady 7450E ET



Lot 104 sold for $25,000 to Stangle Herefords and Hoffman Herefords, Marshland, NE; SR Cosmo 1044M; 4/14/24; Reg: 44567770; Sire: SR Steller 201J; Dam: SR Domita 1048J



Lot 77 sold for $20,000 to Rafter S Cattle Co., Roby, TX; SR Aura 774M; 2/25/24; Reg: 44567790; Sire: Churchill Mark Dom 697D; Dam: SR Domita 2004K



Registered Hereford Replacement Heifers:



Lot 4077 sold for $25,000 to William B. Weller, Eichler Livestock, Brent Wolfswinkle, Kadoka, SD; SR Stella 4077M; 2/23/24; Reg: 44570572; Sire: Stardance M8086 ET; Dam: SR Resia 2007K



Looking at bulls before the sale. 891bbe8396b4-IMG_0130



