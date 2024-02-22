Student Success at Society for Range Management

What could motivate a group of busy college students to drop everything and make a 30 hour train ride across the Great Basin? The answer is: The chance to showcase their knowledge of rangeland management at the Society for Range Management Conference.

The 77th Annual SRM Conference lasted 5 days and was held in Sparks, Nevada. 11 students from the Chadron State College SRM Chapter set off to show off their skills in a variety of competitions with advisers Dr. Anthony Perlinski and Dr. Teresa Frink in tow. These competitions included the Range Cup, Undergraduate Range Management Exam (URME), and Extemporaneous Speaking.

The Range Cup is an annual competition between each of the college SRM chapters. Each college puts together a team of four students who are given a topic in range management to research and create a presentation over. This year’s topic was “Change on the Range” and the prompt for students was “Select innovative technologies, of recent relevance, that could assist rangeland managers in their charge to manage North American rangeland in response to climate instability”. The Chadron State College team, comprised of students Michael Anderson, Trevor Eisenbraun, Mekenna Fisher, and captained by Kortney Kronhofman placed second out of ten teams. Kronhofman is incredibly proud of the team and CSC’s rangeland department. “We have the best professors that we could ask for, and support from them is why rangeland management alumni from CSC go on to be successful in their careers,” she said. “I felt that everyone brought forward-thinking ideas to the table and knew the real-world applications of the methods they were pitching.” She believes that this event is great for college students to participate in because it provides an avenue for engaging with others as well as promotes critical thinking and public speaking skills.

Several Range Cup team members also found success in other competitions. Michael Anderson ranked among the best in the URME, a comprehensive range management exam designed for undergraduate students that tests them on a variety of range management concepts. It’s a rigorous test that students are given 75 minutes to complete, and most students spend the entire year studying for it. CSC takes a different approach and views the test as an opportunity to assess what students have learned from the rangeland management curriculum throughout the year. Anderson placed 14th out of 153 contentestants. In addition to this, Mekenna Fisher placed first out of 40 students in the Exemporaneous Speaking competition. In this competition, students are given a topic pertaining to range management and have two hours to prepare and present a five-minute speech. Fisher’s topic was “Determining and Evaluating Stocking Rates”.

Perlinski and Frink are pleased with their students’ performance and grateful for the experience they had at the conference. Perlinski said, “This year was a great year for CSC. Students represented the institution exceptionally well and I’m very proud of their efforts.” Both professors acknowledge that while the competitions give students a valuable chance to showcase their skills, networking is one of the best parts of the conference. Looking ahead, Perlinski is excited for the club’s future. Next year’s conference will be held in Spokane, Washington. He said his priority is figuring out how to get as many students there as possible. “We’ll have to figure out fundraising to keep students out-of-pocket expenses as low as possible. The value of the SRM meeting is always in getting students there. The contests are something we do, and something CSC students always perform well in, but that’s secondary to providing students the opportunity and experience.” While the CSC SRM chapter has their work cut out for them in the year ahead, they have great momentum to keep them going.

The entire CSC SRM team posing at the station before boarding the Amtrak train. SRMAmtrak