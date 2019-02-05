Students encouraged to apply now to attend NE Agriculture Youth Institute

LINCOLN – Nebraska's number one industry is agriculture, and the premier event for high school students to learn about agriculture is the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI).

NAYI brings together high school juniors and seniors from around the state to network with agricultural leaders and professionals as well as other students interested in agriculture. During the Institute, delegates will learn more about Nebraska agriculture and agricultural careers available to them in the future.

Delegate applications for this year's NAYI are now available on the Nebraska Department of Agriculture's (NDA) website. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending this summer's program have until April 15 to apply.

"NAYI is in its 48th year, making it the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation," said NDA Director Steve Wellman. "With all the networking opportunities, career development sessions, and hands-on projects to improve leadership and communication skills, NAYI is a great experience for students interested in agriculture."

The 2019 NAYI will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus from July 8-12. This year's the NAYI theme is "Taking Root" and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a street dance.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council's purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today's youth.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi. All applications must be submitted electronically. Finished applications should be emailed to: youth.council@nebraska.gov by April 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.

"If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in agriculture, encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline," Wellman said. "It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture