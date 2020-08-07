Sturgis biker rally starts today despite pandemic

Despite concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country are expected to roll into western South Dakota for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which begins today and lasts for 10 days, ABC News and other media reported.

The community is divided over whether the rally should take place, but it seemed impossible to stop people from coming.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is a rally sponsor, with a banner ad on top of the event’s website proclaiming “Beef The Official Meat of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.” South Dakota Beef also runs a “Beef, Brews, and Bikers” contest during the rally, asking people to submit the name of their favorite “Beef Throwdown Brewery” and upload a photo of the beef dish they order there.

Coca-Cola is advertised as the Official Soft Drink of the rally, while Rockstar Energy Drink, Budweiser, and Jack Daniels are also among the sponsors.

The Renewable Fuels Association announced that it will once again help host the rally.

A custom RFA ethanol-fueld bike designed by Paul Jr. Designs, featured on an episode of American Chopper, and the RFA flex-fuel Jeep Wrangler, designed and built by Kenny Hauk and featured on the Amazon Prime series Hauk Machines, will be on display.

RFA will again host Free Fuel Happy Hours at the rally, providing a free tank of 93 octane E10 (10% ethanol) for motorcycles, a T shirt and ethanol-based hand sanitizer. The station that will feature the Free Fuel Happy Hours was donated by the RFA in 2017. RFA will also have a presence throughout the campground with banners, videos on the jumbotrons, and addressing the concert crowd each night.

“We know things will look a little different at Sturgis this year, thanks to COVID, but one thing that remains the same is the fact that ethanol is a great fuel choice,” said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White.

–The Hagstrom Report