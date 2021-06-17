 Sturgis High School Rodeo Results | TSLN.com
Sturgis High School Rodeo Results

News |

Carrie Stadheim
  

Bareback Riding

Cooper Filipek, New Underwood, 73

Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 68

Barrel Racing

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 17.666

Piper Cordes, Wall, 18.116

Jaycie West, New Underwood18.127

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 18.224

Shania Larive, Sturgis, 18.325

Erin Osmotherly, Hot Springs, 18.510

Bridge Romey, Western Christian Academy, 18.573

Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 18.602

Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co, 18.630

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 18.631

Breakaway Roping

Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 3.92

Jayda Reinert, Wall, 4.00

Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 4.17

Bradi Fisher, Wall, 4.19

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 4.29

Ashley Hunter, Sioux Co, 4.34

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 4.51

Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 4.63

Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont, 4.76

Shania Larive, Sturgis, 5.03

Bull Riding

Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 67

Boy’s Cutting

Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71.5

Carter Fortune, Wall, 67.5

Colter Meeks, Hay Springs, 67

Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 62

Goat Tying

Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 7.34

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 8.64

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 8.87

Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.85

Taylor Price, Sturgis, 9.87

Camri Elshere, Wall, 9.96

T Merrill, Wall, 10.04

Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 10.91

Alexis Huiras, RC Central, 12.06

Merika Dirk, RC Central, 12.25

Girl’s Cutting

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 72

Ember Gabriel, Philip, 70.5

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 70.5

Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 70

Taylor Price, Sturgis, 69

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 68

Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 67.5

Jonnie Anders, Wall, 65

Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 64

Jessica Woodward, Custer, 60.5

Pole Bending

Terryn Shearer, Wall, 20.685

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.922

Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.064

Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 21.150

Kellyn Shearer, Wall, 21.591

T Merrill, Wall, 21.783

Camri Elshere, Wall, 22.065

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 22.149

Jonnie Anders, Wall, 22.151

Bridget Romey, Western Christian Academy, 22.469

Reined Cow Horse

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 141.0

Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs, 140.5

Garrett Glines, Chadron, 132.0

Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 132.0

Jakob Long, Faith, 130.5

Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 130.0

Colter Meeks, Hay Springs, 120.0

Chase Brunsch, Chadron, 111.5

Saddle Bronc

Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 70

Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 70

Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 69

Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More, 47

Kipp Cordes, Wall, 39

Steer Wrestling

Garrett Brewer, New Underwood, 4.77

Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 4.80

Tegun Spring, Wall, 4.86

Stran Williams, Wall, 5.14

Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 6.10

Quinn Moon, Wall, 7.69

Jackson Ford, Sturgis, 7.71

Rio Nutter, RC Central, 10.19

Jade Byrne, Bennett Co, 10.78

Gabe Glines, Chadron, 15.53

Team Roping

T Merrill, Wall, 10.02

Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood, 10.02

Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 11.68

Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 11.68

Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, 13.64

Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 13.64

Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 17.48

Eastan West, New Underwood, 17.48

Kipp Cordes, Wall, 21.03

Piper Cordes, Wall, 21.03

Laney Fanning, Bennett Co, 21.77

Trey Tetrault, Bennett Co, 21.77

Quinn Moon, Wall, 23.01

Carter Fortune, Wall, 23.01

Tegan Zebroski, Sturgis, 25.56

Teryn Zebroski, Sturgis, 25.56

Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 38.70

Cade Lemmel, Sturgis, 38.70

Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 42.14

Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 42.14

Tie Down Roping

Rio Nutter, RC Central, 11.32

Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 12.42

Tegan Fite, Custer, 14.42

Blair Blasius, Wall, 15.42

Jade Byrne, Bennett Co, 15.93

Garrett Glines, Chadron, 16.59

Stran Williams, Wall, 18.18

Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 21.38

Quinn Moon, Wall, 24.29

Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 27.28

Bareback Riding

Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 70

Cooper Filipek, New Underwood, 67

Isaac Kremer, Custer, 59

Kade Montague, New Underwood, 57

Barrel Racing

Piper Cordes, Wall, 17.752

Shania Larive, Sturgis, 17.922

Jonnie Anders, Wall, 18.030

Jaycie West, New Underwood, 18.032

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 18.109

Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 18.143

T Merrill, Wall, 18.222

Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co, 18.255

Paige Lowe, RC Central, 18.322

Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 18.374

Breakaway Roping

Jenna Elshere, Wall, 2.72

Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 3.15

Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 3.25

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 3.28

Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 3.40

Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 3.70

Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont, 4.06

Bradi Fisher, Wall, 4.38

Shania Larive, Sturgis, 5.01

Isabel Risse, Bennett Co, 5.10

Bull Riding

Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 76

Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 69

Boy’s Cutting

Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 72

Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 68

Carter Fortune, Wall, 67

Jakob Long, Faith, 67

Gus Wilson, Bennett Co, 67

Goat Tying

Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 7.56

Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.04

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 8.87

Jessica Woodward, Custer, 9.35

Piper Cordes, Wall, 9.71

Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.82

Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 9.93

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 10.37

Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 10.77

T Merrill, Wall, 11.10

Girl’s Cutting

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 71.5

Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 70

Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 69

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 68

Taylor Price, Sturgis, 67.5

Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 65

Jonnie Anders, Wall, 63.5

Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 63.5

Ember Gabriel, Philip, 62.5

Pole Bending

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.784

Kellyn Shearer, Wall, 21.387

Bridget Romey, Western Christian Academy, 21.754

Griffin Grooms, Hot Springs, 21.889

Camri Elshere, Wall, 22.095

Erin Osmotherly, Hot Springs, 22.138

Laney Fanning, Bennett Co, 22.167

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 22.187

Wregan Brown, Sturgis, 22.202

Jessica Woodward, Custer, 22.227

Reined Cow Horse

Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs, 143.0

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 140.0

Garrett Glines, Chadron, 137.0

Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 133.5

Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 132.5

Jakob Long, Faith, 129.5

Chase Brunsch, Chadron, 126.5

Saddle Bronc

Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 74

Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 73

Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 70

Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 65

Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More, 52

Ryan Koupal, home school, 50

Steer Wrestling

Stran Williams, Wall, 4.30

Garrett Brewer, New Underwood, 4.90

Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 5.08

Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 5.37

Izaah Bartels, RC Central, 7.41

Quinn Moon, Wall, 8.48

Jackson Ford, Sturgis, 10.23

Gabe Glines, Chadron, 14.22

Rio Nutter, RC Centra, 15.32

Eastan West, New Underwood, 26.98

Team Roping

Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 7.06

Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 7.06

Tegan Fite, Custer, 8.32

Rio Nutter, RC Centra, l8.32

Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, 13.62

Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 13.62

Camri Elshere, Wall, 14.88

CJ Livermont, Wall, 14.88

Jaxon Hauk, Wall, 15.29

Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 15.29

Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 18.94

Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 18.94

Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 26. 56

Jakob Long, Faith, 26.56

Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 30.18

Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 30.18

Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 33.61

Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 33.61

Kipp Cordes, Wal, l34.78

Piper Cordes, Wall, 34.78

Tie Down Roping

Garrett Glines, Chadron, 12.51

Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs13.22

Tegan Fite, Custer, 14.15

Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 17.72

Blair Blasius, Wall, 21.16

Trey Tetrault, Bennett Co, 22.63

Gabe Glines, Chadron, 28.34

Trevor Hartshorn, Custer, 31.80

High Point Team, Wall – 325.5 pts

Boys All-Around, Caden Stoddard – 36 pts

Boys Rookie, Jakob Long – 22 pts

Blake Williams Memorial, Rio Nutter – 24 pts

Girls All-Around, Landry Haugen – 101 pts

Girls Rookie, Piper Cordes – 32 pts

Weekend High Point Winners

Bareback Riding

Cooper Filipek, New Underwood

Kashton Ford, Sturgis

Barrel Racing, Piper Cordes, Wall

Breakaway Roping, Jaden Crowser, New Underwood

Bull Riding, Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood

Jestyn Woodward, Custer

Boys Cutting, Caden Stoddard, Kadoka

Goat Tying, Acelyn Brink, Harding Co

Girls Cutting, Landry Haugen, Sturgis

Pole Bending, Landry Haugen, Sturgis

Reined Cow Horse

Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs

Landry Haugen, Sturgis

Saddle Bronc, Traylin Martin, Sturgis

Steer Wrestling, Garrett Brewer, New Underwood

Team Roping

Matthew Heathershaw, Wall

Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall

Tie Down Roping, Tegan Fite, Custer

