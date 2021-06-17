Sturgis High School Rodeo Results
Bareback Riding
Cooper Filipek, New Underwood, 73
Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 68
Barrel Racing
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 17.666
Piper Cordes, Wall, 18.116
Jaycie West, New Underwood18.127
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 18.224
Shania Larive, Sturgis, 18.325
Erin Osmotherly, Hot Springs, 18.510
Bridge Romey, Western Christian Academy, 18.573
Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 18.602
Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co, 18.630
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 18.631
Breakaway Roping
Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 3.92
Jayda Reinert, Wall, 4.00
Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 4.17
Bradi Fisher, Wall, 4.19
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 4.29
Ashley Hunter, Sioux Co, 4.34
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 4.51
Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 4.63
Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont, 4.76
Shania Larive, Sturgis, 5.03
Bull Riding
Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 67
Boy’s Cutting
Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71.5
Carter Fortune, Wall, 67.5
Colter Meeks, Hay Springs, 67
Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 62
Goat Tying
Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 7.34
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 8.64
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 8.87
Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.85
Taylor Price, Sturgis, 9.87
Camri Elshere, Wall, 9.96
T Merrill, Wall, 10.04
Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 10.91
Alexis Huiras, RC Central, 12.06
Merika Dirk, RC Central, 12.25
Girl’s Cutting
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 72
Ember Gabriel, Philip, 70.5
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 70.5
Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 70
Taylor Price, Sturgis, 69
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 68
Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 67.5
Jonnie Anders, Wall, 65
Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 64
Jessica Woodward, Custer, 60.5
Pole Bending
Terryn Shearer, Wall, 20.685
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.922
Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.064
Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 21.150
Kellyn Shearer, Wall, 21.591
T Merrill, Wall, 21.783
Camri Elshere, Wall, 22.065
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 22.149
Jonnie Anders, Wall, 22.151
Bridget Romey, Western Christian Academy, 22.469
Reined Cow Horse
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 141.0
Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs, 140.5
Garrett Glines, Chadron, 132.0
Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 132.0
Jakob Long, Faith, 130.5
Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 130.0
Colter Meeks, Hay Springs, 120.0
Chase Brunsch, Chadron, 111.5
Saddle Bronc
Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 70
Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 70
Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 69
Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More, 47
Kipp Cordes, Wall, 39
Steer Wrestling
Garrett Brewer, New Underwood, 4.77
Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 4.80
Tegun Spring, Wall, 4.86
Stran Williams, Wall, 5.14
Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 6.10
Quinn Moon, Wall, 7.69
Jackson Ford, Sturgis, 7.71
Rio Nutter, RC Central, 10.19
Jade Byrne, Bennett Co, 10.78
Gabe Glines, Chadron, 15.53
Team Roping
T Merrill, Wall, 10.02
Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood, 10.02
Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 11.68
Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 11.68
Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, 13.64
Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 13.64
Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 17.48
Eastan West, New Underwood, 17.48
Kipp Cordes, Wall, 21.03
Piper Cordes, Wall, 21.03
Laney Fanning, Bennett Co, 21.77
Trey Tetrault, Bennett Co, 21.77
Quinn Moon, Wall, 23.01
Carter Fortune, Wall, 23.01
Tegan Zebroski, Sturgis, 25.56
Teryn Zebroski, Sturgis, 25.56
Presley Johnson, Sturgis, 38.70
Cade Lemmel, Sturgis, 38.70
Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 42.14
Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 42.14
Tie Down Roping
Rio Nutter, RC Central, 11.32
Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 12.42
Tegan Fite, Custer, 14.42
Blair Blasius, Wall, 15.42
Jade Byrne, Bennett Co, 15.93
Garrett Glines, Chadron, 16.59
Stran Williams, Wall, 18.18
Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 21.38
Quinn Moon, Wall, 24.29
Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 27.28
Bareback Riding
Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 70
Cooper Filipek, New Underwood, 67
Isaac Kremer, Custer, 59
Kade Montague, New Underwood, 57
Barrel Racing
Piper Cordes, Wall, 17.752
Shania Larive, Sturgis, 17.922
Jonnie Anders, Wall, 18.030
Jaycie West, New Underwood, 18.032
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 18.109
Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 18.143
T Merrill, Wall, 18.222
Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co, 18.255
Paige Lowe, RC Central, 18.322
Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 18.374
Breakaway Roping
Jenna Elshere, Wall, 2.72
Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 3.15
Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 3.25
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 3.28
Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 3.40
Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 3.70
Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont, 4.06
Bradi Fisher, Wall, 4.38
Shania Larive, Sturgis, 5.01
Isabel Risse, Bennett Co, 5.10
Bull Riding
Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 76
Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 69
Boy’s Cutting
Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 72
Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 68
Carter Fortune, Wall, 67
Jakob Long, Faith, 67
Gus Wilson, Bennett Co, 67
Goat Tying
Acelyn Brink, Harding Co, 7.56
Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.04
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 8.87
Jessica Woodward, Custer, 9.35
Piper Cordes, Wall, 9.71
Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.82
Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 9.93
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 10.37
Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 10.77
T Merrill, Wall, 11.10
Girl’s Cutting
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 71.5
Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 70
Sophia Meyer, St Thomas More, 69
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 68
Taylor Price, Sturgis, 67.5
Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 65
Jonnie Anders, Wall, 63.5
Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 63.5
Ember Gabriel, Philip, 62.5
Pole Bending
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.784
Kellyn Shearer, Wall, 21.387
Bridget Romey, Western Christian Academy, 21.754
Griffin Grooms, Hot Springs, 21.889
Camri Elshere, Wall, 22.095
Erin Osmotherly, Hot Springs, 22.138
Laney Fanning, Bennett Co, 22.167
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 22.187
Wregan Brown, Sturgis, 22.202
Jessica Woodward, Custer, 22.227
Reined Cow Horse
Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs, 143.0
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 140.0
Garrett Glines, Chadron, 137.0
Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 133.5
Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 132.5
Jakob Long, Faith, 129.5
Chase Brunsch, Chadron, 126.5
Saddle Bronc
Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 74
Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 73
Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 70
Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 65
Garrett Varilek, St Thomas More, 52
Ryan Koupal, home school, 50
Steer Wrestling
Stran Williams, Wall, 4.30
Garrett Brewer, New Underwood, 4.90
Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 5.08
Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 5.37
Izaah Bartels, RC Central, 7.41
Quinn Moon, Wall, 8.48
Jackson Ford, Sturgis, 10.23
Gabe Glines, Chadron, 14.22
Rio Nutter, RC Centra, 15.32
Eastan West, New Underwood, 26.98
Team Roping
Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 7.06
Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 7.06
Tegan Fite, Custer, 8.32
Rio Nutter, RC Centra, l8.32
Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, 13.62
Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 13.62
Camri Elshere, Wall, 14.88
CJ Livermont, Wall, 14.88
Jaxon Hauk, Wall, 15.29
Cedar Gabriel, Philip, 15.29
Ridge Ward, Bennett Co, 18.94
Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 18.94
Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 26. 56
Jakob Long, Faith, 26.56
Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 30.18
Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 30.18
Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 33.61
Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 33.61
Kipp Cordes, Wal, l34.78
Piper Cordes, Wall, 34.78
Tie Down Roping
Garrett Glines, Chadron, 12.51
Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs13.22
Tegan Fite, Custer, 14.15
Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 17.72
Blair Blasius, Wall, 21.16
Trey Tetrault, Bennett Co, 22.63
Gabe Glines, Chadron, 28.34
Trevor Hartshorn, Custer, 31.80
High Point Team, Wall – 325.5 pts
Boys All-Around, Caden Stoddard – 36 pts
Boys Rookie, Jakob Long – 22 pts
Blake Williams Memorial, Rio Nutter – 24 pts
Girls All-Around, Landry Haugen – 101 pts
Girls Rookie, Piper Cordes – 32 pts
Weekend High Point Winners
Bareback Riding
Cooper Filipek, New Underwood
Kashton Ford, Sturgis
Barrel Racing, Piper Cordes, Wall
Breakaway Roping, Jaden Crowser, New Underwood
Bull Riding, Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood
Jestyn Woodward, Custer
Boys Cutting, Caden Stoddard, Kadoka
Goat Tying, Acelyn Brink, Harding Co
Girls Cutting, Landry Haugen, Sturgis
Pole Bending, Landry Haugen, Sturgis
Reined Cow Horse
Cadell Brunsch, Hay Springs
Landry Haugen, Sturgis
Saddle Bronc, Traylin Martin, Sturgis
Steer Wrestling, Garrett Brewer, New Underwood
Team Roping
Matthew Heathershaw, Wall
Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall
Tie Down Roping, Tegan Fite, Custer
