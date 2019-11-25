Sturgis Woman Named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020

Left, Martina Loobey MRSD 2020 Lady-in-Waiting, right, Shannon Rebelein Teen MRSD 2020.

On Nov. 2nd, Martina Loobey, 21, of Sturgis, was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Lady-in-Waiting after a two day pageant.

The pageant was held by Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Inc., the official affiliate of Miss Rodeo America, and in conjunction with the First Chance Bonanza in Brookings. The competition included the following categories: Horsemanship, Speech, Modeling, Personal and Horsemanship Interviews, Witten Test, Photogenics, Congeniality/Personality, Scrapbook, and Appearance. Along with the title of Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020, Loobey was the winner of all the categories except Photogenics.

Martina will officially be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) 2020 by her predecessor Jordan Tierney, MRSD 2019, on January 11, 2020 during her coronation at the Sturgis Armory with the social hour beginning at 5:00pm. This event is the biggest fundraiser of MRSD’s reign. There will be both a live and silent auction open to the public, and attendance is welcomed and encouraged.

Loobey has also been awarded the opportunity to represent South Dakota in the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant is held in December each year, in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, NV.

This year also marked the crowning of the first Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota (TMRSD). Shannon Rebelein, 16, of Brookings, was crowned TMRSD 2020. Chosen from a pool of six contestants, Rebelein was also awarded Appearance, Congeniality/Personality, and Horsemanship.

If you would like to have MRSD/TMRSD at your event, please go to our website: http://www.missrodeosd.com, Facebook page: Miss Rodeo South Dakota Inc., or by email: missrodeosouthdakotainc@gmail.com. Martina and Shannon will have a full year of appearances promoting South Dakota’s #1 sport, rodeo.

–Miss Rodeo South Dakota Pageant