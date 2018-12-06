Submit 2018 Horseback Riding Program hours by Dec. 31

American Quarter Horse Association Horseback Riding Program members have until December 31, 2018, to submit hours logged in the saddle this year. The hourly log sheet can be submitted online, by mail, email or by fax. AQHA cannot accept 2018 hours submitted after December 31, 2018.

The AQHA Horseback Riding Program, sponsored by SmartPak, Weaver Leather and Nutrena, rewards AQHA and AQHYA members for the time they spend in the saddle or doing groundwork with their horses. With two divisions available, the AQHA Horseback Riding Program recognizes people riding American Quarter Horses and all other breeds. No matter your skill level, background or age, you can participate in the AQHA Horseback Riding Program.

There are three simple ways to submit your hours by December 31:

Log onto http://www.aqha.com/services and enter your horseback riding hours. Need an online account? Create one now.

Fill out the hourly sheet and email it to hbrprogram@aqha.org or mail* it to AQHA Horseback Riding Program, P.O. Box 200, Amarillo, TX 79168.

Fax your completed log sheets to 806-349-6409.

Please note: Log sheets are in PDF format and require Adobe Acrobat Reader. If you do not have Adobe Acrobat Reader, download it for free from the Adobe website at http://www.adobe.com.

To learn more about the Horseback Riding Program, visit http://www.aqha.com/riding or call AQHA customer service at 806-376-4811.

Enroll in the AQHA Horseback Riding Program today, and watch the rewards roll in!

*Must be postmarked by December 31, 2018.

–AQHA