Sugar Bars Legacy 23rd Annual Sale

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: September 21, 2025

Location: Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Curt Westland

Averages:

41 weanling colts avg. $3,041

12 yearlings avg. $4,521

1 broodmare at $2,250

27 Saddle horses avg. $16,136

Comments:

Fantastic lineup of horses for the 23rd Annual Sugar Bars Legacy sale. The dedicated breeders that make up the this sale are always striving to bring proven genetics and top bloodlines to the sale. Most are backed by the legacy of the great Sugar Bars stallion.

The hand picked saddle horses in this sale were some of the best offered to date. Setting several new sale tops on saddle horses. As usual the first weanling in the sale is the “Wild Card”, in which the last bidder gets choice of all the weanlings in the sale. This year the Wild card was picked from the Ward family lineup of colts.



Top wealings:

Lot 25, VLW Triton, May 2025 bay roan colt by Keepin The Fire Hot out of Royal Sugar Flit dam from WLW Ranch to Jaden Snodell, McLeod, MT for $7,000. (Wildcard colt)

Lot 33, HR Shining Cruz, Apr. 2025 buckskin colt by Hes Busy Shining out of Dash For Profits day from Dale & Carol Haight to Gay Ellen, Vinton, IA for $7,000.

Lot 4, Gunnin Tough Luigi, May 2025 palomino colt by PR Zans Lil Gunner out of Sugar Bars Tough dam from Woodworth Ranch to Powell, WY buyer for $5,000.

Lot 23, Quixote Ricochet, June 2025 red roan colt by Quixote Boonsmal out of Sir Bea Cowboy dam from Long Ranch to Tom Miller, Red Owl, SD for $4,500.

Top Yearlings:

Lot 47, Dancin in the Bars, May 2024 grey gelding by DD Pure Ambition out of Herrolena dam from 3D Quarter Horses to 21 Ranch, Sundance, WY for $7,500.

Lot 51, HR Shining Memphis, May 2024 palomino gelding by Hes Busy Shining out of Cook N Oaks dam from Dale & Carol Haight to 21 Ranch, Sundance, WY for $6,750.

Lot 56, Pass The Sugarplease, May 2024 sorrel gelding by Pure Jettin, out of San Catalina Sugar dam from 3D Quarter Horses to Sheridan, WY buyer for $6,750.

Lot 54, HR Redwood Shine, Mar. 2024 palomino gelding by Hes Busy Shining out of PC Redwood Ike dam from Gay Vick to Jessie Harrinton, Buffalo, WY for $6,000.

Saddle Horses:

Lot 66, Little King Pepto, 2020 black gelding by Peptos Coal Train out of Clarks Bar Blackburn dam from Rachel Adam to Sheridan, WY buyer for $56,000.

Lot 68, Conchos Dun Hydel, 2017 buckskin gelding by Driftin Wood Concho out of JE Leo Valentine from Paul Cook to Midnight Canyon Ranch, Nye, MT for $47,000.

Lot 73, HR Redwood Drift, 2021 bay gelding by PC Redwood Ike out of Cook N Oak dam from Dale & Carol Haight to Midnight Canyon Ranch, Nye, MT for $35,000.

Lot 76, Driftin Rusty Sugar, 2014 bay roan gelding by TDN Drifters Lord out of PC San Sugar Oaks dam from Travis Brown to Sheridan, WY buyer for $35,000.

VLW Triton, May 2025 bay roan colt by Keepin The Fire Hot from WLW Ranch was selected as the Wild Card lot at the 23rd Annual Sugar Bars Legacy sale. ce374c3624b8-WARD_HIGH_SELLER__WILD_CARD

Lot 66, Little King Pepto, consigned by Rachel Adam set a new record for high selling saddle horse at the 23rd Annual Sugar Bars Legecy Sale. 074b8c78a390-aDAMS__66

HR NU Shine Cooper, bred by Haight Ranch and shown by Gay Ellen Vick was the futurity winner at the 23rd Annual Sugar Bars Legacy sale. cc428a2d6388-hAIGHT_FUTURITY_WINNER

Lot 5, Maizy’s Little Cutter from Nixon Ranch, Nancy Nixon was the high selling weanling filly at the 23rd Annual Sugar Bars sale. 6380eb2a57f2-thumbnail_NIXON_HIGH_FILLY



