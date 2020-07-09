Summer Horsemanship Series opens July 10

CURTIS, Neb. – Six riding and stock horse clinics will be offered for equine enthusiasts on July 10, July 24 and August 7 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

“Riders can work on their basics, get some time riding at the indoor arena here at the Livestock Teaching Center on campus, and learn from our Ranch Horse Team,” said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA Ranch Horse Team coach and associate professor of animal science.

The Friday sessions are open to youth and adult equine riders. Pre-registration is required with sessions limited to 10 participants. Health criteria includes physical distancing and facial coverings.

“Following a spring season of COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering a unique educational riding program this summer,” Hergenreder said. “NCTA campus, the indoor arena and our community is a safe atmosphere as we follow guidelines for facial coverings and physical distancing.”

Participants can select sessions they wish to attend. For those participating in three or more sessions, a discounted fee will apply to a clinic this fall with a professional horsemanship trainer.

“NCTA is inviting news students for tours and enrollment throughout July, plus we recently installed improved footing with a new arena base so timing is ideal to get riders back into the saddle for training sessions with our Ranch Horse Team,” Hergenreder added. The team competes in collegiate and open working ranch horse and versatility events.

The NCTA clinics will feature:

July 10 – 10 a.m. – noon, Horse Care Basics, free admission – nutrition, grooming, and hoof and feet care. Horses are not required for session #1.

July 10 – 1-4:30 p.m., Intro to Horsemanship from the Ground, $10 fee, horse, halter, lead rope needed.

July 24 – 10 a.m.-noon, Horsemanship from the Saddle, $10, body position, balance, basics.

July 24 – 1-3 p.m., Intermediate Horsemanship, $10, building body control of the horse under saddle.

August 7 – 10 a.m. – noon, Advanced Horsemanship, $10, advanced maneuvers and training techniques.

August 7 – 1-3 p.m., Cow-Trac, $15, Work on cutting and horsemanship with a mechanical cow.

Vaccination requirements for horses are Coggins, 5-way, and rabies. To register or for details, see the NCTA Ranch Horse Team on Facebook, call NCTA at 308-367-5293 or 308-367-5291.

–NCTA