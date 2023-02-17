Sun shines on Heart City Bull Bash

A bright sunny day with the temperature reaching near 50 degrees was a great opportunity for cattle producers from across Nebraska and South Dakota to attend the 22nd annual Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine Saturday, February 11th.

Eighteen bull and heifer exhibitors along with one quarter horse display showed their livestock on three blocks of Valentines Main Street.

Eleven commercial displays were among the penned cattle. A Riomax Tent was set up for indoor exhibits from five businesses. Stores around town did very well with the many shoppers taking advantage of the nice weather.

Local rancher and chairman of the ten member Bull Bash committee, Shane Keller was pleased with the crowd and commented “Fabulous day and a great turnout” of ag producers.

Along with the cattle were seven other activities, including a quilt show with 96 entries held at Nelsen Furniture. A “5K Run/Walk with the Bulls” that started and ended on the south end of the bull displays. Livestock judging was held in the morning at Valentine Livestock with FFA and Jr College teams. A vendor show in the Connot Building, near Valentine Livestock, had many unique items. Standing room only as shoppers were excited for a day away from snow. 4-H Luck of the Draw was held at the Old City Hall downtown. This is always a great way for visitors to support Cherry County 4-H clubs. It too was standing room only.

Dummy Roping & Stick Horse Barrel Racing was held on the street in front of Youngs Western Wear. Lots of little cowboys and cowgirls showed off their skills. Wine Tasting was and is always a popular event. And finally wrapping up the afternoon, winners were announced for the gun raffle, custom hat by Bar None and the 4-H Luck of the Draw.

Committee members were pleased with the day and will soon begin plans for next year.

Four-year-old Baylor Stoner of Valentine is already showing signs of being a future professional roper.

Harper and Lane Ferris of Valentine stepped right up to offer hay to bulls shown by Kester Herefords of Clearwater, Nebraska. Their mom was overheard to say “Grandpa would be so proud of you!”

There was more than bulls on display. This horse from Old Foundation Quarter Horses of Brownlee, Nebraska, enjoyed some special attention.

Diamond Lazy J.

Linda Teahon | Courtesy photos

