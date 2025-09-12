Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

NEW Sales Report: Sundance Select Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 30, 2025



Location: Crook County Fairgrounds, Sundace, WY

Auctioneer: Blake Thompson and Scott Roberts

Averages:

80 Horses avg. $14,688



Ervin Miller and his crew pulled out all the stops for the 2nd Annual Sundance Select Horse Sale. Dead broke saddle horses, performance horses, trail horses, draft cross and trusted ponies made up the lineup of great horses. The weather cooperated with mostly overcast skies and a high in the mid 70’s, making for a great outdoor event with a huge crowd.



Lot 15, LG Jersey Spook, 2018 sorrel gelding by Yellow Jersey x Smart Spook from Matt Mardis at $35,000.



Lot 64, DD Mr. Peppy Red Buck, 2020 red roan gelding by DD Docs Irish Badger x Denver Red Buck from Matt Madris at $35,000.



Lot 9, Blue Mercedes DRR, 2021 blue roan mare by Shiny Blue Boon DR x Taris Special from Miller Family Ranch at $30,000.



Lot 33, Annagold Rip Wheeler, 2021 black Gypsy gelding by 4C Blue Token x Samson Bobs Colt from Miller Family Ranch at $30,000.



Lot 58, Lotsa Voodoo Star, 2021 sorrel gelding by CCR Voodoo Star x Gunslingin Chick from M Hostetler Performance Horses for $25,000.



Lot 75, Sundance, 2020 palamino grade gelding from Lynch Performance Horses for $25,000.

Sale horse preview at the 2nd Annual Sundance Select Horse Sale. Screenshot

DD Mr Peppy Red Buck, 5 year old bay roan gelding sold for $35,000 at the Sundance Select Horse Sale. Screenshot

Lot 33 “Rip” flashy black 4 year old Gypsy gelding sold at $30,000 at the Sundance Select Horse Sale. Screenshot





Blue Mercedes DRR, 2021 blue roan mare from Miller Family Ranch sold for $30,000 at the Sundance Select Horse Sale




