Sundance Select Horse Sale
NEW Sales Report: Sundance Select Horse Sale
Typeform Notifications<notifications@followups.typeform.io>
OPI Tri-State Livestock News Marketing;+3 others
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Aug. 30, 2025
Location: Crook County Fairgrounds, Sundace, WY
Auctioneer: Blake Thompson and Scott Roberts
Averages:
80 Horses avg. $14,688
Ervin Miller and his crew pulled out all the stops for the 2nd Annual Sundance Select Horse Sale. Dead broke saddle horses, performance horses, trail horses, draft cross and trusted ponies made up the lineup of great horses. The weather cooperated with mostly overcast skies and a high in the mid 70’s, making for a great outdoor event with a huge crowd.
Lot 15, LG Jersey Spook, 2018 sorrel gelding by Yellow Jersey x Smart Spook from Matt Mardis at $35,000.
Lot 64, DD Mr. Peppy Red Buck, 2020 red roan gelding by DD Docs Irish Badger x Denver Red Buck from Matt Madris at $35,000.
Lot 9, Blue Mercedes DRR, 2021 blue roan mare by Shiny Blue Boon DR x Taris Special from Miller Family Ranch at $30,000.
Lot 33, Annagold Rip Wheeler, 2021 black Gypsy gelding by 4C Blue Token x Samson Bobs Colt from Miller Family Ranch at $30,000.
Lot 58, Lotsa Voodoo Star, 2021 sorrel gelding by CCR Voodoo Star x Gunslingin Chick from M Hostetler Performance Horses for $25,000.
Lot 75, Sundance, 2020 palamino grade gelding from Lynch Performance Horses for $25,000.