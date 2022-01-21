Super Saturday rodeo kicks off National Western Stock Show

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 8, 2022) — The National Western Stock Show Rodeo’s 10th Super Saturday showdown between contestants representing Colorado rodeos and world-renown rodeos saw some very happy fans and contestants.

Events included in each of three performances were bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding. Competition started in the Denver Coliseum at the morning performance featuring world contestants. The matinee performance saw Colorado representatives and the evening performance was head-to-head competition between the two.

With contestants being invited to represent the various rodeos, many of the world’s best were on hand to test their skills. Fan favorite and five-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion Stetson Wright was among the Colorado contingent in the bull riding and the World contestants in saddle bronc riding, showing off his all-around talent. Wright has won world titles in both disciplines and because of his success has garnered all-around buckles the past three years.

He was most successful in bull riding advancing to the semifinals. He didn’t ride his bull in that round, but advanced as the Colorado rider that rode the longest. In the Final round, he was up against Tim Bingham from the World team who went first and failed to make the whistle. Wright had fans on the edge of their seats as he was matching the bull jump for jump. Then, midway through the ride, the bull fell with Wright still on him. The bull got up and Wright still was in the middle of his back and had never touched the bull with his free hand. He made a qualified ride and was the winner of the $8,000 prize.

It was team Colorado’s turn to be victorious in 2022 as they collected championship spurs in three of the five events. Other winners were, bareback rider, Tanner Aus World; steer wrestler, Don Payne, Colorado; Saddle bronc rider, Wyatt Casper, World; and barrel racer Amanda Welsh, World.

The 116th National Western Stock show will see a cross-cultural event in the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza in the Denver Coliseum on Sunday. Performances are at 2 and 6:30 p.m.

Stetson Wright, Colorado; Amanda Welsh, World; Wyatt Casper, World; Don Payne, Colorado; and Tanner Aus, Colorado; and Miss Rodeo Colorado, Ashley Baller. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen



RESULTS

DENVER, Colo. — The following are results from Super Saturday, Colorado Versus the World rodeo, Jan. 8, 2022

Cinch Jeans World Team Performance – contestant, rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, Zachariah Phillips, Rodeo Houston, 86 points, $1,000. 2, Chase Vossler, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 78, $700. 3, Brazos Winters, Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days, 77, $600. 4, Clay Stone, San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show Rodeo, 74.5, $500.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Kalan Anders, Houston Rodeo, 4.57 seconds, $1,000. 2, Matt Reeves, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 4.58, $700. 3, Justin Kimsey, Buffalo Bill Rodeo (North Platte, Nebraska), 4.63, $600. 4, Dalton Massey, Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days, 4.96, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Casper, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 84.5, $1,000. 2, Jesse Wright, Rodeo Houston, 82, $700. 3, Leon Fountain, Buffalo Bill Rodeo (North Platte, Nebraska), 81, $600. 4, Houston Brown, San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo, 80, $500.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Amanda Welsh, Rodeo Houston, 15.624, $1,000. 2, Lisa Lockhart, Black Hills (Rapid City, South Dakota) Stock Show Rodeo, 15.830, $700. 3, Jimmie Smith, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 16.088, $600. 4, Kim Schulze, Buffalo Bill Rodeo (North Platte, Nebraska), 16.215, $500.

Bull Riding: 1, Steve Woolsey, Dodge City (Kansas) Roundup, 84 points, $1,000. (remainder advanced based on time) 2, (tie) Tim Bingham, Black Hills (Rapid City, South Dakota) Stock Show Rodeo; Wade Berg, Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days; and Garrett Uptain, Rodeo Austin; $600 each.

RAM Rodeo Colorado Team Performance – contestant, Colorado rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, Kenny Haworth, Greeley Stampede, 83.5, $1,000. 2, Colton Clemons, Colorado State Fair Rodeo (Pueblo), 82, $700. 3, Leighton Berry, Wildcard, 81, $600. 4, Tanner Aus, National Western Stock Show, 79.5, $500.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Riley Duvall, National Western Stock Show Rodeo, 3.96, $1,000. 2, Jacob Edler, Greeley Stampede, 4.23, $700. 3, Don Payne, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (Colorado Springs), 4.43, $600. 4, Jesse Brown, National Western Stock Show Rodeo, 4.77, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Statler Wright, Wildcard, 87.5, $1,000. 2 (tie), CoBurn Bradshaw, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and Spencer Wright, National Western Stock Show, 85, $650. 4, Ryder Wright, National Western Stock Show, 84, $500.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Carley Cervi, National Western Stock Show Rodeo, 16.415, $1,000. 2, Kellie Collier, Wildcard, 16.427, $700. 3, Nicole Waggoner-Ludwick, Elizabeth Stampede, 16.718, $600. 4, Selina Wiseman, National Western Stock Show, 17.124, $500

Bull Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Rooftop Rodeo (Estes Park) 87, $1,000. 2, Brady Portenier, Greeley Stampede, 66, $700. (Remainder advance on times) 3 (tie), Dillon Tyner, National Western Stock Show; and Evan Miller, Pikes Peak or Bust (Colorado Springs), $550.

Showdown – Colorado Vs. The World – Contestant, followed by team, score and money.

Bareback Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Tanner Aus, Colorado, 86 points, $1,000. 2, Brazos Winters, World, 72. (Final), 1, Aus, 87.5, $8,000.

Steer Wrestling: (Semifinals) 1, Justin Kimsey, World, 3.32, $1,000. 2, Don Payne, Colorado, 4.27 $1,000. (Final) 1, Payne, 4.27, $8,000.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Wyatt Casper, World, 87 points, $1,000. 2, Ryder Wright (Colorado) 86.5, $1,000. (Final) 1, Casper, 87, $8,000.

Women’s Barrel Race: (Semifinals) 1, Amanda Welsh, World, 15.576, $1,000. 2, Kellie Collier, Colorado 16.046, $1,000. (Final) 1, Welsh, 15.799, $8,000

Bull Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Tim Bingham, World, $1,000. 2, Stetson Wright, Colorado, $1,000 (Final) 1, Wright, $8,000.

–National Western Stock Show