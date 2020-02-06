Support Ag Literacy on your tax form

The State of Montana has a voluntary tax check-off designation for Agricultural Literacy. These funds have the potential to provide materials and agricultural curriculum to teachers and schools across the state providing adequate knowledge of agriculture for students.

On your 2019 Montana tax return, choose the voluntary check-off program to support ag literacy in Montana schools. These funds have the potential to provide materials and agricultural curriculum to teachers and schools across the state.

Whether you are using a tax preparer or completing the tax form yourself, check line 69c on the long tax form or 18c on the EZ form. Donating $5, $10 or another amount will benefit the agricultural knowledge of our youth.

Montana Farm Bureau Federation is a founding member of the Montana Ag in the Classroom Foundation. This tax season, help keep agricultural curriculum in the classroom for Montana students.

For more information on ag literacy efforts contact Rikki Swant (406) 231-4422, rikkis@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau