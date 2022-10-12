Supreme Court considers California Prop 12 case 

Samuel Alito noted that the law applies to pork that is shipped into the United States from Canada and Mexico and asked if the government has any position on whether regulating that is consistent with federal treaty law. Kneedler replied, “I don’t know the answer to that. I don’t know that the government has taken a position on that, but – but NAFTA [the North American Free Trade Agreement] and other trade agreements are examples of concerns about trade restrictions that are not price-based. And so we think the Commerce Clause also should not be price-based for similar reasons.”



The questioning also focused on the law’s basis that Californians, who voted for the law as a ballot measure by a nearly two-thirds majority, want to impose the production conditions on “moral” grounds because they want to know that the meat they buy is from animals that have been treated humanely.In a reflection of the possible ramifications of the case, Alito said, “Suppose the pork-producing states and pork-consuming states get mad at you because of this and they decide: OK, fine, turnaround is fair play, so we’re going to adopt regulations concerning the production of agricultural products that are produced almost exclusively in California. Would that be OK? For example, could a state say, we’re really concerned about water shortages, so we’re going to prohibit the shipment through our territory or the sale within our borders of any almonds where the trees are irrigated? Could they do that?”

Michael Mongan, the solicitor general in San Francisco who represented the state, replied, “Your Honor, if it’s focused on the sale within their borders, I think that the logical conclusion of our position is that they could do that.”Alito continued, “Are you unconcerned about all this? Is California unconcerned about all this because it is such a giant, you can wield this power; Wyoming couldn’t do it, most other states couldn’t do it, but you can do it? You can bully the other states, and so you’re not really that concerned about retaliation? Is that part of your position?”

Mongan replied, “No, Your Honor, that’s certainly not how I would put it. I think that this is a concern held by California and many other states, including states who are pork-producing, like Michigan and Illinois, who filed an amicus brief on our side, and it goes to core features of state sovereign authority to control the – the products that are sold within our borders.”