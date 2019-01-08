Supreme Court declines egg, pork laws, foie gras ban cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decline to take up challenges to the California and Massachusetts laws prohibiting the sale of eggs, pork and veal produced in certain confined spaces and a California law banning the sale of force-fed liver use in foie gras.

The Humane Society of the United States declared the decisions a victory for animal welfare.

"Voters throughout the country have consistently shown that they support animal welfare standards for products sold within their states," said Kitty Block, acting president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

"And courts have long held that states have the right under the Constitution to establish similar criteria. But some factory farming corporations hate the progress we've made in this area, and have spent years prevaricating and delaying instead of making reforms."

The decisions were a loss for other states that produce the eggs and other foods and had sued on the grounds that the state laws violated federal laws.

–The Hagstrom Report