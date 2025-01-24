Supreme Court Rules on Corporate Transparency Act: Confusion Continues

The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday to allow the federal government to enforce the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Whether or not companies will immediately be liable for failing to file Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) remains in question. The CTA, a 2021 law intended to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism, was challenged in a Dec. 3 Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals order by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, Eastern District of Texas. This prohibited the enforcement of the CTA on grounds that it is unconstitutional. Because Judge Mazzant’s order still stands, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce reported that, at least for now, companies that as yet have not filed a BOI report will not be subject to liability.

As TSLN has reported, according to the Journal of Accountancy, under the CTA, P.L. 116-283, which Congress passed in 2021 as an anti-money-laundering initiative, reporting companies “must disclose the identity of and information about beneficial owners of the entities. For new entities incorporated after Jan. 1, 2024, reporting companies must also disclose the identity of ‘applicants’ — defined as any individual who files an application to form a corporation, limited liability company, or other similar entity.”

The CTA went into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Many U.S. small business owners, including S-corps and LLLCs were required to file Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports prior to Jan. 1, 2025, or face stiff fines.

Following the Dec. 3 order, a Dec. 23 order issued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit re-instated the reporting rule, and, on Dec. 26, yet another court order put the requirement on hold.

According to the Michigan Chamber, FinCEN has estimated that over 32 million entities will be affected by the CTA, with an additional six million new businesses affected annually in subsequent years. As of Dec. 1, 2024, FinCEN had received fewer than 30 percent of the estimated required filings. This indicates a huge lack of education on the requirements mandated by the CTA. Consequences of this lack of filing would be costly for small businesses across the nation should the CTA be enforced.

In July, 2024, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, along with other business groups including the Michigan Chamber, the Agricultural Retailers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, The American Veterinary Medical Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), several state level livestock associations and dozens more called on Congress to pass a one-year delay of the CTA implementation. Recently, U.S. Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced the Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act to repeal the CTA and protect small businesses.

“Cattle producers across the country are disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling, which will allow the federal government to blanket family-owned farms and ranches in fresh red tape while subjecting millions of law-abiding small business owners to potential legal jeopardy. We urge President Trump, and his nominee for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to rescue millions of American small business owners from these burdensome reporting requirements and delay enforcement until a meaningful solution is found,” NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacusand said in a Jan. 24 statement.

Due to the fluid legal situation, NCBA advises cattle producers to consult an attorney and/or tax professional regarding personal impacts from the Corporate Transparency Act.

Oral arguments are scheduled for March 25 in the Fifth Circuit Court on the Mazzant order (Smith v. U.S. Department of the Treasury).

The Supreme Court decision to block the lower court ruling came following a Dec. 31 request from then-U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to put Judge Mazzant’s order on hold and allow the government to enforce the CTA while the appeals.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court blog, Prelogar said the Mazzant order “impedes efforts to prevent financial crime and protect national security…” and “undermines the United States’ ability to press other countries to improve their own anti-money laundering regimes.”

Challengers believe that any harm to the government from delayed implementation of the CTA would be “minimal” but harm to small businesses would be severely detrimental.

As stated on the U.S. Supreme Court blog, “Mandating compliance during review would plainly cause irreparable injury to those forced to report, in the forms of unrecoverable compliance costs — which the government estimates to be in the tens of billions — and constitutional injury to their First and Fourth Amendment rights from being compelled to disclose their associations and other private information.”

The one-paragraph, unsigned order from the Supreme Court was issued three days after President Donald Trump took office for his second term.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the court’s decision. Even if the Corporate Transparency Act is constitutional, she explained, the government has not shown that this situation urgently warranted the court’s intervention, partly because the Fifth Circuit fast-tracked the government’s appeal and also because the government moved slowly to implement the law in the first place.

“The Government,” she concluded, “has provided no indication that injury of a more serious or significant nature would result if the Act’s implementation is further delayed while the litigation proceeds in the lower courts.”

While the legal and legislative branches of government toss rulings back and forth, business owners are still left with the question of whether or not they must immediately file a BOI or face fines of over $590 per day, as well as possible felony charges and up to two years imprisonment for failure to comply.