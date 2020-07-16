Supreme Court says much of eastern Oklahoma is Indian land
In a ruling that analysts said could have wider repercussions for relations between the U.S. government and Native American tribes, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that much of eastern Oklahoma remains Indian land.
Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the courts liberals in the decision and wrote it, and analysts said his presence on the court could mean a shift in the way the court views questions regarding Native Americans.
–The Hagstrom Report
