Sustainability on the Farm and Ranch Event Coming to Watertown

A day of farm and ranch tours followed by a panel discussion are all part of a Sustainability on the Farm and Ranch event on Sept. 14, 2019, centered at Watertown, S.D. South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee is hosting the event.

The day begins with a bus tour leaving at 12 p.m. from Lake Area Technical Institute (LATI) and making stops at MoDak Dairy and Moes Feedlot before ending back at LATI for dinner and a panel discussion.

“Each of the tour stops provide a look at diversified family operations within a few miles of Watertown,” said Lowell Mesman, SDFB West River Regional Manager and YF&R Coordinator. Following dinner, a panel discussion will take place on what sustainability looks like at the farm/ranch level.

Panel members include: Walt Bones, former South Dakota Ag Secretary, Chris Lee of Mustang Seeds, David Karki from SDSU Extension and Brian and Jamie Johnson of Frankfort, 2019 Leopold Conservation Award winners.

The event is free to SDFB members and $20 for non-members.

To register, please contact the SDFB office at 605-353-8050. Questions can be submitted to Lowell@sdfbf.org.

More information about South Dakota Farm Bureau and the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org.

Event Schedule

Noon – Load Bus Lake Area Technical Institute (Parking lot north of the Agriculture &

Environmental Center Building – Arrow Ave.)

12:30 p.m. Moes Feedlot Tour

2 p.m. Load Bus for MoDak Dairy

2:30 p.m. MoDak Dairy Tour

4 p.m. Load Bus

5 p.m. Social – Lake Area Technical Institute

Campus Event Center – 4th floor

5:30 p.m. Meal

6:30 p.m. Panel Discussion – Sustainability on the Farm & Ranch

Walt Bones, former South Dakota Secretary of Ag

Chris Lee – Mustang Seed

David Karki – SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Brian & Jamie Johnson – 2019 Leopold Conservation Winner

–South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation