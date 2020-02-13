SWEETHEARTS OF THE WINTER SHOW

Couple married at Winter Show building

Valley City, N.D. (February 10, 2020) – It was love at first sight for Brandon and Paula Sedler.

Not with each other at first, but with the North Dakota Winter Show.

A Griggs County native, Brandon grew up attending the Winter Show. He graduated from Griggs Co. Central High School in 1995.

Paula grew up in Fergus Falls, Minn., and came with friends to the Winter Show, attending also as a photographer of the horse show. “We have tons of memories going there,” she said.

So when they got engaged, getting married in the Winter Show arena wasn’t a far-fetched idea. They had met in 2007 at the PBR World Finals, started dating two years later, and were engaged in 2009.

Brandon worked for Five Star Bucking Bulls, which provided the bulls for bull ridings held at the Winter Show building.

One of the Winter Show directors, Kevin Christensen, was talking with Brandon, when the subject of his wedding came up.

“I told Kevin we were looking for a venue,” Brandon said. “He said, why don’t you get married in the Winter Show building during the November bull riding? We’re all going to be there anyway,” he said.

So Brandon and Paula got to work, making preparations.

It wasn’t Paula’s first wedding, and they weren’t looking for anything over the top, Brandon said. “We didn’t need any big extravagant deal.”

The wedding was held prior to a bull riding on November 22, 2014.

Tesa Klein, friend of the couple and the current manager of the Winter Show, made an arch and the flowers for the wedding.

The bride and groom stood on the dirt, in front of the chutes, while their immediate families sat on chairs in the arena.

Friends gathered on the bleachers, while Paula’s son’s friend sang and played an electric keyboard.

Paula’s kids, son Matthew Mithaugen and daughter Madison Mithaugen, stood up for their mom and Brandon, and after the ceremony, they had a quick meal with guests before Brandon had to get to work.

“He said, OK, I have to change clothes to sort bulls and get to work,” Paula said.

The bride sat with family and friends during the bull riding, and afterwards, the party continued with a dance.

Brandon, also known as Bubba by his friends, works for Bailey Pro Rodeo, the stock contractor who will provide the bulls and bucking horses for the PRCA rodeo at the Winter Show. He helps in the back pens, sorting and feeding bulls and driving truck. He loves it. “I just enjoy my job,” he said. “I’ve always liked jobs that are challenges.” He has a good memory for bull and horse brands. “I have a heck of a knack for remembering horse and bull numbers. I could go back and tell you numbers of bulls from way back when.”

Paula manages a chiropractic clinic in Fergus Falls, but when the Winter Show rolls around, she’ll be headed to Valley City on the weekend, to be with Brandon.

People are still talking about their wedding, Paula said. “They say, that was the best wedding we’ve ever been to. It was at a place we love to go to.”

The Sedlers will be in Valley City for the 83rd annual Winter Show, which runs February 29-March 7. Throughout its eight days, it will include a country music concert by Jerrod Niemann, livestock shows, horse and pony pulls, a truck and tractor pull, a ranch rodeo, a high school rodeo, and a PRCA rodeo.

Tickets are available at the Winter Show office located at 700 Seventh Street SE, Valley City, N.D. For more information, visit the website at http://www.northdakotawintershow.com or call 701.845.1401.

