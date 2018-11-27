Swift Built offers new options

Swift Built Trailers is happy to announce the introduction of the 2020 options rolling out for 2019. The new and improved Swift Built is continuing the pace of being the on the cutting edge with constant innovation and improvement to our livestock trailer.

Some of the new 2020 design changes include a Quick Latch (patent pending) slam butterfly gate latch that has been designed from testing and feedback from Ranchers and Ranch Rodeo competitors to insure a strong sturdy latch that enhances speed and safety. Tack room door latches will now be flush mounted to help avoid snags and hang ups. The new 2020 model will also include a slam latch on the escape gate. The new top rail design of our ¾ tops and ½ tops will make roping and dragging a breeze with easy slide rope rails.

New options are always being considered at Swift Built and feedback is always valued and appreciated! This year's most innovative option is the California side load. With a California side load gate on your trailer you are able to load or unload your cattle pot anywhere with your Swift Built trailer.

For more information, please visit swiftbuilttrailers.com or call 970-631-7453.

–Swift Built Trailers