Swine bring energy and personality to the Scotts Bluff County Fair arena

Swine, some with snouts in the air, others looking to run, paraded around the arena on Monday, July 28, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. 4h-swi9ne-7-28-sbc

Waiting for her chance in the arena, Katelyn Walker, a member of the FFA Morrill group, was keeping an eye on her pigs so they didn’t get dirty, stayed cool, and rested before their time in the ring. She said it’s been fun to watch them grow. “Our family raises hogs, so we just go out and pick some, and I start working with them. It’s fun to watch them grow, but also challenging, as each has a distinct personality. I’ve learned a lot of patience with them.”

Katelyn Walker standing next to her pigs

Chabella Guzman 4h-swi7ne-7-28-sbc2

Walker has been showing swine since she was 8 years old. “I’ve learned a lot of the ins and outs of money, taking care of an animal, and, in the end, getting a check. So, life lessons.”

Brothers Joaquin and Rico Ramirez are in the Rounders group of Lyman, Neb. They had two sets of pigs. They are showing different program projects 4-H in Scotts Bluff County Fair and FFA at the Goshen County Fair in Torrington, Wyo. “Both fairs are going on at the same time, but Goshen has their swine show on Thursday,” said Joaquin. He has also been taking swine to the fair since he was 8 years old, and in the past took sheep and steers. Both brothers agree they prefer the pigs.

“Pigs are more fun and have energy. They are also smart,” Rico said. “Pink (pig), he’s like a dog and smart.”



Rico, left, and Joaquin Ramirez with their pigs after the morning market swine show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Chabella Guzman 4h-swi8ne-7-28-sbc

The Ramirez brothers will sell their pigs at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The Goshen County pigs will attend a Montana show and one in Rapid City, S.D., before they are sold or returned to the breeder. “I’m proud of all my pigs’ performance, I’m looking forward to showing Betty in Showmanship, I think she’ll do well,” said Joaquin.

In the steel building across from the livestock pens, the static 4-H exhibits were being entered. “We’ve had a good turnout. It’s been steady this morning,” said Renee Ford, superintendent of home arts. “We have everything from welded arts to quilts and canning, along with tons of photos.”

While the 4-H static exhibit entries include many photos, Ford said, canning and baking have been down. “Cakes are popular, while we don’t get many, they are really neat and creative.”

A quilt donated by Wanda Mowry will be on display at the static exhibits building. Raffle tickets will be available during the week of the fair and then at quilt shops before a winner is chosen. Funds will be used for a scholarship.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln