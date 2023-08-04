Sysco and Certified Angus Beef announce partnership

“We’re proud to partner with Certified Angus Beef, a brand led and owned by farmers and ranchers and known for its commitment to excellence,” said Henry Fovargue, Sysco’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Through this initiative, we hope to support and strengthen the livelihoods of family farmers and ranchers who are dedicated to producing high-quality beef and prioritizing the welfare of animals and the environment.”



BQA, a nationally recognized education and certification program, encompasses the best practices for cattle care, including animal handling, nutrition and responsible use of antibiotics. The training helps producers stay current on the best management practices, and its certification boosts consumer confidence in how beef is raised.



According to research from NCBA (on behalf of the Beef Checkoff), 70% of consumers agreed that BQA certification increased their confidence in knowing the beef they eat is safe, and 67% agreed that it increased their confidence that cattle are humanely raised. Prior to learning about the program, 44% of consumers had positive perceptions about cattle production and that increased to 70% after learning of the BQA program.

