Take Part in Area Township Annual Meetings

South Dakota Farm Bureau is encouraging citizens to attend upcoming Township meetings the first Tuesday in March to take part in the conversation regarding challenges facing communities where local roads, bridges and infrastructure were damaged by weather events in 2019.

According to Cindy Foster, who serves on the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Board of Directors and also as the Supervisor of Beaver Township in Miner County, attending the annual Township meeting is an important opportunity to educate yourself on important issues that impact the use and repair of township roads and be part of the decision making process.

“Three different disaster declarations in 2019 alone resulted in more than $40 million of damage to rural roads,” said Foster. “This is just one of many critical issues facing townships that need resident’s input.”

South Dakota state statute directs organized townships to hold annual meetings the first Tuesday in March. A complete list of meeting locations and times can be found in local newspapers or by contacting your county auditor.

Township meetings are open to registered voters living in their specific township. For more information, contact your county auditor office.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau