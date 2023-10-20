Taking a look: South Dakota Brand Board hires three district supervisors, no chief inspector; Stockgrowers share updated policy suggestions

Heather Hamilton - Maude | for Tri-State Livestock News

The South Dakota Brand Board now employs three district supervisors, but no longer has a chief brand inspector. “After advertising for a Brand Inspection Program Manager, interviews were conducted, but the position has not been filled. The Brand Board now has three district supervisors, and another individual was hired to work in the Pierre Office in the brand inspection department,” said Debbie Trapp, Executive Director for the South Dakota Brand Board. She said the new employee in the state office is also a brand inspector and works at livestock markets when needed. She also explained that the District Supervisors have several years experience as brand inspectors and are dedicated to the integrity of the program. The three new district supervisors are Walt Brindley in the Belle Fourche area, Joel Olivier based in Presho and Doug Paxton in Ft. Pierre, their phone numbers are listed on the brand board website. Additionally, Matt Clair, Ft. Pierre, spends about three-and-a-half days per week in the Pierre office answering phone calls related to brand inspection and helping with whatever is needed for the program. While he is not the chief brand inspector, he serves as a point of contact for those producers or inspectors who call the office with questions or concerns, explained Williams. Clair has worked as an inspector at Ft. Pierre Livestock for several years, and continues to do so on Thursdays and Fridays and other days as needed, said Brand Board member Myron Williams, Wall. Williams, said that for now, the program will continue on without a chief inspector. “This is a different model and it’s one we’re going to use for the time being,” he said. Williams said that “if the right person walked into the office,” the board might considering hiring a chief again, but for now, they are moving forward with the current set-up. The District supervisors help organize the inspectors in their area to make sure there are sufficient inspectors at each barn, and also at other locations as needed said David Paul, a South Dakota Brand Board member, from Mud Butte. Lyle Spring, Union Center, South Dakota Brand Board member explained how the chain of command works with the new district supervisors. “The three district supervisors report to the executive director and she reports to the board,” he said. He urges brand owners to contact the brand board office with general questions. He also said to contact local brand inspector to find out how to reach the district supervisor. “People need to call the brand board office and those ladies will help you with whatever you need. People need to come to us with their questions and talk about issues. If people want to get ahold of their district supervisors, ask your local brand inspector about who to call or call the main office.” Doris Lauing, Executive Director for the South Dakota Stockgrowers said her group is in favor of these newly appointed positions and hopes this alleviates some of the go-to problems. However, they are concerned with the need for additional inspectors in the northern and southern areas of the inspection area, which includes all counties west of the Missouri River. In early 2023, the legislature tabled House Bill 1201, which would have allowed brand owners to vote on the five Brand Board members. Currently, according to law, the governor appoints the five Brand Board members.

When the bill was tabled, the legislators and concerned parties agreed to four to six meetings between the Brand Board and state livestock groups as requested by the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. These AD-HOC meetings brought together members of the SD Cattlemen’s Association, SD Brand Board, Livestock Market Association and the SD Stockgrowers. So far three meetings have been held and Doris Lauing, executive director of the SD Stockgrowers Association believes that the needs and concerns of producers are being heard.

“It was the understanding during the first meeting that Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts was going to assist in the advertising/posting process to hire a Chief Brand Inspector. We sincerely hope they continue to try to fill that position to oversee the new district supervisor positions,” Lauing said.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers have concerns about the holds account. According to the August 31, 2023, published minutes, the holds account had a balance of $213,111.39 in the ownership to be established (the restricted account) and an additional $203,218.43 in the unrestricted account available for use.

“Holds” are cattle or checks being “held” (not given to the shipper/seller of the livestock) because the brand inspector has deemed that ownership has not been proven appropriately. Some examples of this could be stray cattle, cattle not re-branded and without the proper paperwork or stolen cattle. The shipper or seller needs to prove ownership in order to clear the hold and be paid. According to Trapp, “When a seller presents livestock for sale that is branded with a brand not registered to them, or they shipped cattle in from another inspection state without the proper documents, the proceeds are held for proof of ownership. Proof of ownership may be the title copy of a local inspection certificate, market clearance, an inspection form from another brand state, SD Five Head or Less Bill of Sale or/and an Affidavit of Livestock Ownership. If ownership is established and the necessary documents are received, the owner is paid. Per SD law, if ownership is not established after one year, the funds shall go to the livestock ownership inspection and theft prevention fund.”

The money in the hold account is money that the South Dakota Brand Board has collected from a sale, but not paid to a livestock owner. Paul said that the holds system is for the public and that most of the money held is from people problems, family disputes, divorces, estate disputes, issues that can’t be fixed like a machine. He said in some cases the dollar amount is so small sellers chose to forget it rather than prove ownership. The SD Stockgrowers Association wants the holds account reduced extensively. “It’s the producers’ money and it’s another form of theft,” Lauing stated.

Williams said that unrestricted funds are used to buy necessary items like clippers, radios for the investigators, etc.

He said some of the unrestricted funds will probably be used to update the program’s technology – possibly buying computers, software and more so that inspectors at the auction markets can load their data on a computer and share it with the office. He said the Brand Board is also considering hiring a tech expert to help implement the computer programs.

Williams also explained that the “restricted” funds are those that remain unsettled – maybe under investigation, in civil suits, etc. Some of those funds will wind up in the unrestricted account, when the Brand Board doesn’t determine a rightful owner for livestock in question.

Bryan Hanson, who owns Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction along with his father Dennis Hanson, had a man bring in around 150 cows that were a put together group from Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota. Some were rebranded, and some weren’t. ”He had all his paperwork, but a couple cows weren’t on the papers. My office made a mistake and paid him for all the cows including the couple holds. I paid that money to the brand board into their hold account. They couldn’t figure out the brand but when I asked for my money back, they refused to pay me back.”

Hanson thinks the set-up is harmful to producers. “They do the investigating and if they don’t find another owner, they still keep the money. I think if they can’t prove theft, they should pay the producers. To them producers are guilty until proven innocent instead of innocent until proven guilty,” Hansen said. Some people have also complained about the length of time when trying to register a new brand or purchase one that has expired. Trapp said that the number of brand applications received each month has doubled from last year, peaking in August 2022 with 242 applications. ”On brand applications, three images can be applied for on 6 locations so there could be 18 different brand options to review if the applicant selects all 6 locations for cattle. In reviewing brand applications, current brand owners must also be protected so a new brand is not issued that would too closely resemble/conflict theirs. In 10 months, 800 brands have been issued. The current processing time, for brand applications, ranges from 15 – 20 days. If a brand image cannot be approved, office staff try to contact the applicant to determine if location or brand characters are more important. Staff try rotating the image or using other characters to find a brand image that can be approved,” she said.

Lauing stated “We know things can’t change overnight, but we are thankful for the three ad-hoc meetings and I feel that we have opened the eyes of the South Dakota Brand board and all the participants that there are issues that need addressed. So far we haven’t seen much progress but it’s a good start to working towards better solutions for South Dakota livestock producers.“

The following potential changes to the Brand Board laws and rules were discussed in recent ad-hoc meetings and reported by the SD Stockgrowers. In general, the group was supportive of these changes with the understanding they would need to bring them to their members for review prior to establishing an official position.

1. Establish a flat fee for local inspections of $30 in addition to the inspection and mileage fees. Currently, local inspections fees are set at one dollar for each head of livestock inspected plus mileage. The group agreed these fees were insufficient considering current program costs.

2. Currently, the per head inspection fee is capped at no more than one dollar per head. The group agreed this amount was insufficient based on the current program costs (current inspections are costing approximately $1.18 per inspection). Recommendation – raise the per head inspection cap to $2 per head. Note, raising the cap does not automatically raise the inspection fee. The cap is established in law, but the fee is set in rule. Increasing the cap gives the Brand Board the flexibility to increase the per head fee if needed. However, to do that, the Brand Board would need to go through the administrative rule making process. The timing of this fee increase was discussed extensively and there was no clear consensus if it should be in 2024 or 2025.

3) Eliminate hide inspection requirements: Currently, hide inspections are required under SDCL 40-22. The group generally agreed that hide inspections are no longer necessary. Recommendation – Repeal the hide inspection requirements.

4) Allow freeze brands on cattle: Currently, freeze branding is not allowed on cattle and buffalo. Recommendation – revise the existing law to allow freeze branding on cattle and buffalo. Note, if the law is changed, brand holders who want to have a current hot iron brand be used as a freeze brand would need to register the freeze brand as a separate brand and pay an additional brand registration fee. Additionally, to purchase a freeze brand, the purchaser would also need to own the matching hot iron brand.

5) Allow inspection of livestock in or on a conveyance: Currently, it is a Class I misdemeanor to inspect livestock while they are loaded in or on any conveyance (trailer). However, there are situations where small numbers of livestock can be safely inspected on a trailer. In general, the group thought there should be more flexibility for the inspector to inspect livestock on trailers under certain conditions. Recommendation – revise the existing law to allow the inspection of livestock on a conveyance under certain conditions. The inspection would be done at the inspector’s discretion (based on safety of the inspector and animal) and would only be allowed if there are 5 or fewer animals on the trailer.

6) Change inspection validity to 30 days for horses: Currently, local inspection certificates for transportation of livestock out of the inspection area are only valid for 24 hours. For horses, this limitation creates problems for producers who also need to acquire health papers to leave the state. Recommendation – revise the existing law to make the inspection certificates for transportation of horses out of the inspection area valid for 30 days.

7) Increase the fee for a lifetime horse permit: Currently, the fee for a lifetime horse permit is set in rule at $20. The group agreed this fee was insufficient based on the current program costs. Recommendation – revise the exiting rule to increase the lifetime horse permit fee. This fee is set in rule and can be changed without legislation.

8) Change the penalty for transporting livestock without a permit to a Class II misdemeanor and establish a penalty schedule: Currently, it is a Class I misdemeanor to transport livestock without a permit. However, when violators are caught, state’s attorneys often do not file charges leading to enforcement delays and additional costs. To make enforcement easier and more effective, the group thought it would be better to transition to a more “speeding ticket” like format, where fines could be levied at the time of the infraction. Recommendation – change the penalty for transporting livestock without a permit to a Class II misdemeanor and establish a sliding fine schedule based on the number of livestock being transported without a permit.