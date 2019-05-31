Target Practice, Markmanship Act signed into law

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) praised President Donald Trump’s signing of H.R. 1222, the Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act, into law. The bill was passed by both the House and Senate earlier this year, and Sen. Risch has been a co-sponsor of the Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act during every Congress since 2009—his first year in the Senate.

“This law will better equip states to build and maintain public shooting ranges to safely and effectively train the next generation of sportsmen and recreational shooters to take part in one of Idaho’s most treasured pastimes, contribute to our recreational economy, and conserve wildlife,” said Sen. Risch. “I have worked to advance this legislation since my first year in the Senate, and I applaud President Trump signing it into law.”

This law will:

increase the amount of money states can contribute from their allotted Pittman-Robertson funds to 90 percent of the cost to improve or construct a public target range from the current limit of 75 percent. This would reduce local and state matching requirements from 25 percent to 10 percent;

allow the Pittman-Robertson funds allotted to a state to remain available and accrue for five fiscal years for use in acquiring land for, expanding or constructing a public target range and,

encourage the federal land management agencies to cooperate with state and local authorities to maintain target ranges on federal land so as to encourage their continued use.

–Senator Risch