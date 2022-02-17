Taubenheim 32nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St .Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2022

Location: Amherst, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

102 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls: $5,560

49 Bred Heifers: $2,846

Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Amherst, Neb., held their 32nd annual production sale Feb. 7, 2022 at the ranch. The sunny February day brought out a great group of customers and the crew sold bulls to 11 different states.

Lot 33, TAU Trigger 17J, is a Homozygous Black and Homozygous Polled Son of SAV Resource 1441. He brings growth and power to the table along with an eye appealing package. He found a new home in Sumner, Nebraska to T & B Farms. He sold for $13,000.

Lot 82, TAU Land Grand 245J, is a Homozygous Black and Homozygous Polled Son of Deer Valley Growth Fund. He is a natural son of our donor cow 557. His growth EPD’s are at the top of the breed. When the gavel dropped he went Oberlin, Kansas with Holle Gelbvieh selling for $11,500.

Lot 105, TAU Mr Homestead 321J, is a Homozygous Black son of Ellingson Homestead 6030. He ranks in the top 1% for weaning weight and yearling weight. He will be roaming pastures in Pine Bluff, Wyoming for Kenny Everett, he sold for $9,500.

Lot 17, TAU Mr. Bennett E158 282J, is a Homozygous Black Purebred who is packed full of red meat and fleshing ability. He will make be making the trip to Killdeer, North Dakota. Lisa Hoots purchased him for $8,500.

Bred Females

Lot 149, TAU Ms. Infinity 0178H, is a TAU Infinity daughter out of a Payweight Dam. She was purchased by Sunset Ridge Farms, Richard Kranawetter of Patton, MO for $5,500.

Lot 125, TAU Ms. Leverage 038H ET, is a CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A daughter who makes her home with Ivers Gelbvieh in Austin, Minnesota and brought $4,500.

There was a big crowd that gathered for Taubenheim's 32nd Annual bull sale.



Sale morning with the pens full of people looking over the sale offering.

