 Taubenheim 32nd Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com
Taubenheim 32nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St .Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2022

Location: Amherst, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

102 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls: $5,560

49 Bred Heifers: $2,846

Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Amherst, Neb., held their 32nd annual production sale Feb. 7, 2022 at the ranch. The sunny February day brought out a great group of customers and the crew sold bulls to 11 different states.

Lot 33, TAU Trigger 17J, is a Homozygous Black and Homozygous Polled Son of SAV Resource 1441. He brings growth and power to the table along with an eye appealing package. He found a new home in Sumner, Nebraska to T & B Farms. He sold for $13,000.

Lot 82, TAU Land Grand 245J, is a Homozygous Black and Homozygous Polled Son of Deer Valley Growth Fund. He is a natural son of our donor cow 557. His growth EPD’s are at the top of the breed. When the gavel dropped he went Oberlin, Kansas with Holle Gelbvieh selling for $11,500.

Lot 105, TAU Mr Homestead 321J, is a Homozygous Black son of Ellingson Homestead 6030. He ranks in the top 1% for weaning weight and yearling weight. He will be roaming pastures in Pine Bluff, Wyoming for Kenny Everett, he sold for $9,500.

Lot 17, TAU Mr. Bennett E158 282J, is a Homozygous Black Purebred who is packed full of red meat and fleshing ability. He will make be making the trip to Killdeer, North Dakota. Lisa Hoots purchased him for $8,500.

Bred Females

Lot 149, TAU Ms. Infinity 0178H, is a TAU Infinity daughter out of a Payweight Dam. She was purchased by Sunset Ridge Farms, Richard Kranawetter of Patton, MO for $5,500.

Lot 125, TAU Ms. Leverage 038H ET, is a CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A daughter who makes her home with Ivers Gelbvieh in Austin, Minnesota and brought $4,500.

There was a big crowd that gathered for Taubenheim's 32nd Annual bull sale.
Sale morning with the pens full of people looking over the sale offering.
Mike Taubenheim Makes opening statements before sale gets started.

