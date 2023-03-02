TC Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2023
Location: Franklin, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
73 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $5,664
11 Open Heifers Avg. $1,863
84 Total Head Avg. $5,166
Sale morning was brisk and chilly outside with a good crowd on hand to see the high quality of the sale offering from TC Ranch. A deep set of bulls and a select offering of females.
Top Bulls:
Lot 6 TC Home Town 2110 Sired by G A R Home Town Sold for $15,000 to Wilde Angus Ranch – Shevlin, MN.
Lot 16 TC Alternative 289 Sired by Baldridge Alternative E125 Sold for $13,500 to Gary McPherson – Watonga, OK.
Lot 30 TC Iconic 244 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $11,000 to Adam Brayton, IA.
Lot 34 TC Cut Above 205 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $11,000 to Bradyn Werth – Ellis, KS.
Lot 35 TC Cut Above 208 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $10,000 to William Boyer – Liberty, NE.
Lot 9 TC Home Town 2104 Sired G A R Home Town Sold for $10,000 to Double G Angus – Tiffin, IA.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 91 TC Ruby 2061 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $3,750 to Kevin Pioelz – KS.