 TC Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale
TC Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2023

Location: Franklin, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:
73 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $5,664
11 Open Heifers Avg. $1,863
84 Total Head Avg. $5,166

Sale morning was brisk and chilly outside with a good crowd on hand to see the high quality of the sale offering from TC Ranch. A deep set of bulls and a select offering of females.

Top Bulls:

Lot 6 TC Home Town 2110 Sired by G A R Home Town Sold for $15,000 to Wilde Angus Ranch – Shevlin, MN.

Lot 16 TC Alternative 289 Sired by Baldridge Alternative E125 Sold for $13,500 to Gary McPherson – Watonga, OK.

Lot 30 TC Iconic 244 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $11,000 to Adam Brayton, IA.

Lot 34 TC Cut Above 205 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $11,000 to Bradyn Werth – Ellis, KS.

Lot 35 TC Cut Above 208 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $10,000 to William Boyer – Liberty, NE.

Lot 9 TC Home Town 2104 Sired G A R Home Town Sold for $10,000 to Double G Angus – Tiffin, IA.

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 91 TC Ruby 2061 Sired by High Point Werner Cut Above Sold for $3,750 to Kevin Pioelz – KS.

Dru Uden talks about the Lot 8 bull in the sale.
