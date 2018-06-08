Team BEEF SD On the Move in Deadwood

PIERRE, SD – Thousands of runners converged on Deadwood this past weekend as they showed up in full force to run the 2018 Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon/Half Marathon. The race sported around 2,200 runners, making it the largest "trail" marathon in North America. Participants came from 48 states, as well as Canada. The participants included 225 Marathon finishers, 1,537 Half Marathon finishers, 340 Relay runners and 118 finishers in the fast 5K.

South Dakota beef producers were thrilled to see approximately 20 Team BEEF SD runners amongst them. Team BEEF SD is a community of runners and cyclists who recognize the nutritional benefits of beef and the vital role high-quality protein plays in their training. "Calorie-for-calorie, beef is one of the most naturally nutrient-rich foods. It contains all the essential amino acids the body needs along with 10 essential nutrients, including protein, zinc, iron and B-vitamins," Holly Swee, director of nutrition and coordinator of Team BEEF SD states, "These athletes are a highly visible group of beef advocates who promote beef through their healthful lifestyle and showcase their love for the protein by wearing their Team BEEF SD jerseys when participating in activities within and outside our state. We are proud to have their support."

When asked why she runs for Team BEEF, Candace Gustafson, a Nisland, SD runner said, "I come from a ranching family background and so beef production has always been important to me. Being able to put my two loves together was awesome."

"We appreciate the producers supporting us as a team. Even if they aren't here at a race, they support us by producing the beef that we eat or even just acknowledging the team and knowing that we're here supporting them and showing our thanks to them," Gustafson said. "They know we're out there campaigning for them and telling everyone else how important beef is."

Team BEEF SD is open to all South Dakotans who want to promote beef, be physically active, and showcase eating beef in a healthy lifestyle.

You can find more information about Team BEEF SD at sdbeef.org

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council