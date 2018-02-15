Team BEEF South Dakota Fired Up For 2018 Season

PIERRE, SD -Team BEEF South Dakota's 2018 race season is underway! Registration closed in January for potential members with this year's team consisting of approximately 150 runners and cyclists of all ages. Participants recognize the nutritional benefits of beef and the vital role high-quality protein plays in their training. The program, in its seventh year, is open to all South Dakotans who want to promote beef, be physically active, and showcase eating beef in a healthy lifestyle.

"We always encourage our racers to begin their season with a kickoff event, "states Holly Swee, Director of Nutrition and Consumer Information. Many Team BEEF S.D. members kicked off the race season by participating in two suggested winter road races both taking place in February; Frostbite Four in Beresford, SD and February Freeze in Rapid City.

"Team BEEF has really grown and evolved over the years. We have a tremendous group of passionate beef promoters on the team. We have had an increase of entire families joining the program, promoting healthy lifestyles and sharing their story on behalf of beef," said Holly Swee, Director of Nutrition and Consumer Information.

Through the program, Team BEEF members receive nutrition education on how best to incorporate beef into their diet during training. They learn that beef is a high-quality protein containing all the amino acids the body needs to help with maintenance, repair, and growth of lean muscle mass.

Many people don't realize that a 3-ounce serving of beef provides approximately 170 calories, 10 essential nutrients and nearly 50 percent of the Daily Value for protein. Research shows that exercise is more effective when paired with a higher-protein diet.

Team BEEF S.D. members can be found all across the state and are actively promoting beef through the program both within and outside of our state borders. For more information about Team BEEF SD contact Holly Swee at hswee@sdbeef.org.

Recommended Stories For You

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council