Technology on the Ranch Roundtable planned in Kimball

Remote technology allows ranchers to check their tanks without seeing their tanks. Producers and researchers will discuss the pros and cons of several types of technology at a Technology on the Ranch Roundtable April 16 in Kimball. Photo by Troy Walz. Troy-Walz-Water-IMG5737

Technology is being incorporated into the tradition of ranching more and more often. But producers need to consider the cost and whether it adds value.

Nebraska Extension in Kimball-Banner Counties is presenting a roundtable discussion with area producers and researchers to discuss the technology available and how it can be effectively applied to ranching.

“There are a lot of options out there for producers to spend money on that claim to increase efficiency or enhance ranch management,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator. “Our goal with this program is to provide some information about what’s available, but also to hear from producers who have on-the-ground experience and have seen the perks and pitfalls. We want to balance what’s possible with what’s real.”

The discussion will include:

· Drones — Use with pasture and cattle management and understanding regulations.

· Remote Water Monitoring Systems and Cameras — How well do they work? What is the cost?

· Calming Pheromone Treatment for Cattle — What it is and observations of its effectiveness.

· Virtual Fencing — How well does the technology currently work? What has been learned?

The round table program will be at the 4-H Building located just off South High School Street in Kimball, Nebraska on Tuesday, April 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, and no registration is required.

For questions about the program, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator, at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu . – University of Nebraska-Lincoln