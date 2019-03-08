Tester, Daines, Gianforte urge action on Clean Water Bill

(Big Sandy, MT) – U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and Congressman Greg Gianforte sent a letter to U.S. Senate and House Committee Leadership urging action on the Clean Water for Rural Communities Act, which would provide access to clean, safe drinking water to citizens of central and eastern Montana. The bill was reintroduced in February 2019.

"Montanans deserve clean, safe drinking water," the letter states. "We ask you to help us pass our Clean Water for Rural Communities Act at the beginning of this Congress… which includes authorization language for two rural water systems in Montana."

The letter was sent to U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Joe Manchin and U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva and Ranking Member Rob Bishop.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

The Clean Water for Rural Communities Act passed out of the Senate Committee last Congress.

Background:

Impacts two Bureau of Reclamation rural water projects critical to Montana: the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System and the Dry-Redwater Regional Water Authority System.

The bill authorizes the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System, which will facilitate water treatment and delivery to more than 4,500 Montanans in portions of Judith Basin, Wheatland, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Fergus, and Yellowstone Counties.

The bill authorizes the Dry-Redwater Regional Water Authority System to continue working with the Bureau of Reclamation to complete their feasibility study.

–Senator Tester