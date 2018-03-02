Tester Demands Action on Infrastructure After ‘Disheartening’ Comment by Senate Leader

Senator: Montana Needs Infrastructure Legislation Now

(U.S. Senate)- U.S. Senator Jon Tester lit a fire under Congressional leadership following news reports that indicated Congress may not pass infrastructure legislation this year because Senate leaders, "don't have much time."

Tester called the comment, from Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, "disheartening considering the lack of urgency in the Senate."

Tester is urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to use the remainder of this session to prioritize an infrastructure plan that will improve schools, roads, information technology and rural water systems.

"I meet face-to-face with Montanans every week who share examples about the immense demand for improving rural infrastructure," Tester wrote. "Congress must use the remainder of this session to listen to constituents, work across the aisle, and write an infrastructure plan that sets the course for another generation of American leadership in the global economy."

Tester has traveled the state hearing from Montanans about their infrastructure needs. Over the past few weeks, Tester has held in-person listening sessions in Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls and solicited feedback from community leaders, elected officials, and municipalities on what Montana needs in any infrastructure legislation.

Tester, Montana's only member of the Senate Commerce Committee, called for a strong investment for infrastructure in Montana and he brought Montana's demands to Washington.

"Our roads and bridges need to be upgraded to improve commerce, increase efficiency and enhance safety," Tester wrote. "Our schools need to install new boilers and roofs, water systems need to be updated, and affordable broadband access needs to be universal. America faces an incredible challenge to bring our infrastructure into the 21st Century, but with the right tools and resources, I am confident that American workers are up to the task."

Tester's letter to Congressional leadership can be found HERE.

Last month, Tester solicited input from Montana counties, cities and tribes. Tester also invited school districts, hospitals, and business organizations to weigh in.

–Senator Tester