Tester, Grassley, Rounds reintroduce Meat Packing Special Investigator Act

“Anticompetitive behavior in the meat packing industry hurts both consumers and producers,” Rounds said.“Unfortunately, packer concentration in the beef industry is more consolidated today than it was when the Packers and Stockyards Act was first signed into law over 100 years ago.

“For years, the gap has widened between the price paid to cattle producers for their high-quality American products and the price of beef at the grocery store. Meanwhile, the four largest beef packers, who control 85 percent of our beef processing capacity, have enjoyed record profits. This has resulted in an average of nearly 17,000 cattle ranchers going out of business each year since 1980.

“This bipartisan legislation seeks to address these anticompetitive practices that threaten the nation’s food supply and run family ranches out of business,” Rounds said.