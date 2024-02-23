Tester, Grassley urge colleagues oppose weakening of Packer and Stockyards Act

Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent their colleagues a letter this week urging them to oppose recent efforts to weaken the Packers and Stockyards Act in the upcoming FY 2024 Agriculture Appropriations bill.

“Improving competition is critically important to ensuring consumers have safe and affordable protein options at the meat counter, and family farmers and ranchers get a fair deal for their products,” the senators wrote, emphasizing the importance of fair practices in the industry.

“We write today to ask for your help opposing any policy rider in the FY 2024 Agriculture Appropriations bill that would prevent the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) from enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act to hold multi-national food manufacturers accountable.”

In a July 2023 news release, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association called the defunding of the Packers and Stockyards Act a “win” for cattle producers. NCBA said the new P and S rules would open cattle producers to frivolous complaints and lawsuits and, if implemented, would harm cattle producers’ ability to capture premiums from their high-quality cattle.

Meanwhile, R-CALF USA and the United States Cattlemen’s Association wrote a letter back in July to urge opposition to any appropriations policy riders to limit the rulemaking authority of the Secretary of Agriculture under the

Packers and Stockyards Act. “The Packers and Stockyards Act is one of the most important

federal statutes for our nation’s livestock and poultry farmers and ranchers. It prohibits

meatpackers and poultry companies from using their market power to subject farmers and

ranchers to anticompetitive, deceptive, fraudulent and abusive business practices, and

gives the Department of Agriculture and Department of Justice powerful tools to police this

conduct when it occurs,” said the letter, signed by 102 organizations.

–The Hagstrom Report and staff reporting