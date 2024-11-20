Teton Ridge Acquires The Cowboy Channel to Drive the Future of Western Sports

Teton Ridge to become largest rights holder in the space through exclusive deal with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

Transaction retains The Cowboy Channel’s distribution agreements across cable and satellite

November 20, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX — Teton Ridge, the premier brand at the intersection of Western sports and entertainment, announced today its acquisition of The Cowboy Channel, the leading network for Western sports, along with the Cowgirl Channel and The Cowboy Channel+, a live streaming and on-demand service. Acquired from Rural Media Group, a global leader in agriculture and rural lifestyle media and entertainment, this strategic move establishes Teton Ridge as the largest rights holder in the Western sports sector and reinforces its dedication to elevating the reach and impact of Western sports across the world.

The Cowboy Channel and Cowgirl Channel collectively reach an audience of over 100 million people across social, audio, digital/OTT, and linear platforms, broadcasting more than 600 live rodeo events annually. Known for producing popular programs such as Western Sports Round-Up, ProRodeo Tonight, and the National Finals Rodeo broadcast, the channels have become staples in the Western sports community. Teton Ridge will continue delivering the content fans love while expanding its reach to new audiences through a mix of traditional and digital media— all while honoring the rich traditions and heritage of Western culture and live sports.

“This is a defining moment that solidifies Teton Ridge as an authority in Western sports and storytelling,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. “Our journey with Rural Media Group began with bringing The American Rodeo into our portfolio, and this acquisition marks the next step in our mission to showcase ProRodeo as its fans and athletes deserve—with the same level of excellence and visibility as other professional sports. We are committed to honoring the deep traditions of this sport while driving its growth and shaping the future of Western sports for generations to come.”

As part of the acquisition, Teton Ridge has secured an exclusive licensing agreement with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), covering more than 600 sanctioned rodeos domestically and internationally including the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Additionally, The Cowboy Channel has distribution agreements with major cable providers such as DISH, DIRECTV, Comcast, Cox, Charter, and Altice, among others. The Cowgirl Channel is currently exclusive to DISH.

Teton Ridge holds distribution agreements with FOX, FS1, FS2, and DAZN for live broadcast coverage of The American Rodeo and Contender Series, further expanding the reach of these marquee events. In March 2024, The American Rodeo and The American Performance Horseman garnered a combined viewership of 5.7 million across FOX platforms.

“The partnership with Rural Media Group and The Cowboy Channel brought rodeo to living rooms across the world in a manner never seen before,” said Tom Glause, CEO of Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. “Rodeo is a showcase of the Western lifestyle and we are excited to work with Teton Ridge on the continued evolution of promoting our athletes and communities to millions of fans.”

“Our father built The Cowboy Channel to celebrate and elevate Western sports, and Teton Ridge’s commitment to preserving the authenticity of the Western lifestyle aligns with that vision. We pass the torch to a team that shares our deep passion for rodeo and Western sports,” said Raquel Gottsch Koehler, Co-Owner of Rural Media Group and daughter of the late founder and media visionary Patrick Gottsch.

Teton Ridge is owned by TWG Global, which is led by Thomas Tull and Mark Walter, who together share a vision to expand the reach and impact of Western sports and culture and the broader sports industry. Mark Walter is a founder and the CEO of both TWG Global and Guggenheim Partners. Thomas Tull, an acclaimed investor and entrepreneur, is an active owner of TWG Global and also the chairman of Teton Ridge. Teton Ridge was founded in 2019, with additional investors including Jim Breyer and the Lee Bass Family Office.

Since its inception, Teton Ridge has grown through key acquisitions and original initiatives, including The American Rodeo Contender Series & Championship Weekend, The American Performance Horseman, Better Barrel Races, the six-part short docuseries Window to the West, C&I Magazine, The MauneyCast featuring legendary bull rider JB Mauney, the Let’s Freakin’ Rodeo podcast hosted by six-time NFR qualifier Ty Harris and filmmaker Cole Harris, and Rodeo RoadTrip, a fan-centric live pre-rodeo experience. In addition to its sports and media properties, Teton Ridge operates Teton Ridge Entertainment, a full-service TV and film studio based in Los Angeles, as well as TR9 Ranch and Performance Horse Programs.

The Cowboy Channel, founded in 2017 by Gottsch, pioneered 24-hour rodeo and Western sports broadcasting, connecting tens of millions of viewers to live events, documentaries, and year-round coverage. The Cowgirl Channel launched in 2023 to further expand programming by providing a platform to highlight women in Western sports. Following Gottsch’s passing in May, his daughters, Raquel Gottsch Koehler and Gatsby Gottsch Solheim, have led Rural Media Group.

Rural Media Group, celebrating its 25th Anniversary starting in December this year will continue to operate its flagship network RFD-TV, RFD-TV NOW, the network’s live streaming and on-demand service, and RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM 147, along with FarmHER + RanchHER. As Rural Media Group moves into the next generation of leadership, this strategic refresh provides a promising future for RFD-TV, reconnecting urban and rural America through a variety of genres.

TWG Global is a diversified holding company that owns, operates and invests capital in businesses across a number of industries, including financial services, insurance, finance and corporate lending, and merchant banking/private investments, with assets in sports, media and entertainment; technology and AI; food and beverage; renewable energy; and real estate.

Press assets can be downloaded HERE .

For more information on Teton Ridge, please visit http://www.tetonridge.com .