Teton Ridge and The Cowboy Channel Announce Extensive Broadcast and Livestream Coverage of the 66th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

30+ Hours of Daily Live Programming Combined Across The Cowboy Channel and Teton Ridge Platforms From December 5-14

Featuring 2-time PBR World Champion JB Mauney, 8-time World Champion Joe Beaver, 3-time World Champion Bareback Rider Tim O’Connell, Janie Johnson, Kadee Coffman, 23-time WPRA World Champion Jackie Crawford, 6-time PRCA World Champion Kaycee Feild, Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles

Las Vegas, NV, December 5, 2024 —Teton Ridge, the premier brand in Western sports and entertainment, along with its newly acquired leader in Western sports broadcasting, The Cowboy Channel, is poised to deliver unmatched coverage of the 66th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), running from December 5-14 in Las Vegas, NV. With over 30 hours of daily combined coverage, fans can experience live arena action, in-depth commentary on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+, exclusive live pre- and post-show programming, behind-the-scenes content on Teton Ridge’s social channels (YouTube , Facebook ), Teton Ridge+, TR Rodeo FAST channel and so much more.

As the PRCA’s Official Network and the “Home of the NFR,” The Cowboy Channel continues to set the standard for live competition coverage. Teton Ridge, returning as the Official Presenting Sponsor of the NFR and the Official Pre-Show Livestream, brings fans closer to the excitement with dynamic programming and expanded access.

The Cowboy Channel broadcast will feature an all-star team of hosts, including 3-time Bareback Riding World Champion Tim O’Connell, Jeff Medders, Butch Knowles, 8-time World Champion Joe Beaver, Janie Johnson, and more.

Hosts for the Teton Ridge livestreams include 2-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney, 23-time WPRA World Champion Jackie Crawford, 6-time PRCA World Champion Kaycee Feild, Kadee Coffman, and more.

“Building on The Cowboy Channel’s established role as the home of the National Finals Rodeo—and now as part of the Teton Ridge family—we are amplifying how fans experience this iconic event,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. “The combined strength of our brands enables us to enhance live coverage and create new opportunities for fans to engage with the NFR, whether they’re in Las Vegas or tuning in from afar. Together, we’re redefining access and bringing the excitement of Western sports to audiences everywhere.”

A complete tune-in list of what fans can expect to see on The Cowboy Channel and Teton Ridge social platforms include:

The Cowboy Channel

4:00 PM ET – Deep Dive

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (Cowboy Channel Stage at East Entrance)

Hosts: Hayley Novak

Viewers will experience the heart of rodeo with a compelling series of panel discussions exploring the sport’s rich history, legendary personalities, and untold stories.

4:30 PM ET – Zero In

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (Cowboy Channel Stage at East Entrance)

Hosts: Mike Snow, Katy Lucas, and Brett Nierengarten

Delivering in-depth stats, exclusive interviews, and expert analysis daily, this show keeps fans informed on everything NFR.

5:00 PM ET – Tailgate Party

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (Cowboy Channel Stage at East Entrance)

Hosts: Kirbe Schnoor and Mike Snow

Join Kirbe and Mike for exciting interviews with rodeo legends, games with NFR athletes, the latest in Western fashion, live music, shopping, food, and more.

7:00 PM ET – Western Sports Round-Up

Location: South Point Casino

Hosts: Steve Kenyon and Ty McClary

Recap the NFR action from the previous night with sit-down interviews featuring round winners, live competition updates, and a look ahead at upcoming events.

8:00 PM ET – NFR Preshow

Location: Thomas & Mack Center

Hosts: Justin McKee and 26-time World Champion Trevor Brazile

Get in-depth insights as Justin and Trevor break down the previous night’s NFR performance, review changes to world standings, and preview the next round.

8:45 PM ET – Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Location: Thomas & Mack Center

Hosts: Jeff Medders, Butch Knowles, Luke Branquinho, Don Gay, Joe Beaver, Janie Johnson, Katy Lucas, and Tim O’Connell

Experience unparalleled live coverage of all 10 rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with this all-star team.

11:30 PM ET – NFR Post Show

Location: Resorts World

Hosts: Justin McKee and Ty McClary

Wrap up each NFR round live from Resorts World with a review of event winners, quick highlights, and a look at the days ahead.

12:30 AM ET – NFR Buckle Presentation

Location: South Point Casino

Hosts: Joe Beaver and Flint Rasmussen

Celebrate the rodeo’s round winners as they’re honored with prestigious Montana Silversmiths buckles in front of an enthusiastic live audience—a moment of victory and tradition.

Teton Ridge

7:30 PM ET – Teton Ridge NFR Official Preshow (Presented by Brumbaugh’s Furniture & Design)

Location: Polaris ProRodeo Fan Zone at Thomas & Mack Center

Hosts: Kadee Coffman, Luke Branquinho, Kaycee Feild, Jackie Crawford, and special guest Stetson Wright

An engaging lead-up to the main event with expert insights and special guests.

8:30 PM ET – Pro Fantasy Rodeo LIVE!

Location: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Hosts: Sierra Spratt and JB Mauney, with daily guests

Featuring celebrity Rodeo Picks, this show blends rodeo action with lively discussions and entertainment.

11:30 PM ET – Teton Ridge Rodeo Recap (Presented by Brumbaugh’s Furniture & Design)

Location: Polaris ProRodeo Fan Zone at Thomas & Mack Center

Hosts: Kadee Coffman with various analysts and the NFR “Star of the Night”

A nightly recap featuring highlights, expert analysis, and special guest appearances.

11:45 PM ET – Rodeo Vegas LIVE!

Location: Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Hosts: Sierra Spratt and JB Mauney

Join Sierra and JB for a lively after-party featuring all-star surprise guests and a celebration of rodeo culture.

Broadcast & Streaming Information

Fans can stream every moment of the 2024 NFR exclusively on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+ with the Everything We Got Package. For more information on accessing The Cowboy Channel, visitthecowboychannel.com/find-us-on-tv.

Teton Ridge nightly shows will stream live across Teton Ridge+, Teton Ridge social platforms (YouTube , Facebook ), and the TR Rodeo FAST channel—all free for fans to access.

–Teton Ridge