Texas ag commissioner, legal foundation sue Vilsack over minority farmer aid

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division against Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, charging that aid to socially disadvantaged farmers excluding whites is unconstitutional.

Miller, who is also a farmer and rancher who resides in Erath County, Texas, has filed the suit in his capacity as a private citizen and not on behalf of the state of Texas, the suit says. Vilsack is sued in his public role.

The America First Legal Foundation announced the suit. It is led by Stephen Miller, an aide to President Donald Trump. Miller is known for his opposition to immigration.

–The Hagstrom Report