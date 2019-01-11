Texas ag commissioner to be sworn in at border

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has announced he will be sworn in for his second term Monday in a ceremony that will take place in Pharr, Texas, at the Pharr International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border.

"The Pharr International Bridge has evolved into the largest land port for fruits and vegetables in the nation, crossing 60 percent of all the fresh produce coming from Mexico through Texas land ports of entry, and contributing significantly to the regional, state, national, and international economy," the Texas Agriculture Department noted in the announcement.

"Commissioner Miller chose to take the oath of office on the Texas border to highlight the importance of the border with Mexico, especially international trade. This is particularly relevant with President Trump's announcement that he will also visit McAllen this week," the news release said.

–The Hagstrom Report