Texas: Cameron Man Indicted for Forgery, More Charges Expected

CAMERON, Texas — Kenneth Kirk, 64, of Cameron, has been arrested and indicted on three counts of passing a forged check. The arrest and indictments are the results of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Hal Dumas and the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

The victim first reported the forged checks to sheriff's deputies, and Dumas became involved because the checks were for the sale of livestock. The investigators allege that Kirk endorsed the three checks with the victim's signature before cashing them at a local convenience store, pocketing more than $10,000.

A warrant was issued for Kirk's arrest, and he surrendered to authorities Nov. 6, 2018. He was booked into the Milam County Jail and released the same day on a $12,000 bond.

The following week a Milam County grand jury handed down indictments for three counts of passing a forged writing with intent to defraud or harm another. The three counts are state jail felonies. If convicted, Kirk could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge.

Numerous additional cases against Kirk are under investigation by TSCRA Special Rangers and the Milam County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at (979) 828-5832 or the Milam County Sheriff's Office at (254) 697-7033.

TSCRA and Dumas would like to thank Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey for his ongoing assistance on the case, as well as Sheriff Chris White and Lt. John Mendoza of the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

–Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association